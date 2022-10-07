Mother and son shot dead off Kemp Road

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A MOTHER and her adult son were shot dead off Kemp Road on Friday with police searching for a man on bail for murder to help them in their investigation.

The victims have been identified as Bernadette Tynes and Bertram McPhee, both employees of Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre.

Press liaison officer, Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said it was shortly before 10am when police were notified of a double shooting at Sutton Street off Kemp Road.

“Information received was that two family members, male and female, were engaged in a conversation when a male, with whom they had had an argument moments earlier, returned and opened fire on the two family members, which resulted in both of them receiving multiple gunshot injuries to the body,” she told reports at the scene.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene while his mother was taken to hospital by a private vehicle where she died.

CSP Skippings said police are following significant leads and asked members of the public to assist them in locating a man they want to question.

“He was being monitored via the electronic monitoring device and moments ago, we've received information that he has subsequently cut the monitoring device off and so we need to (speak with him) ASAP,” she said.

Police distributed a wanted poster for Kevon Brown, 33. His last known address was #50 Blatic Avenue. He is of brown complexion and of slim build.

It is understood that Brown’s last monitored location was in eastern New Providence, according to CSP Skippings.

A relative at the scene said he got the news of the shootings while doing some construction work. He thought it was a joke until his cousin called and he realised it was real.

To him, Ms Tynes wasn’t just an aunt but a mother figure because he had lost both his mother and father.

“She was dear,” he said. “She was younger, but she was so much years older and mature. She was the catalyst and the glue that kept the family together. I just pray for my family in this time -it’s a serious time you know when guys are randomly shooting people’s family to get back at the person who they’re going to get back at. It’s a ripple effect for everything, you know and it’s sad that’s just the way it is. Standards and principles - these punks don’t have nowadays.”

On Friday, the Public Hospitals Authority released a statement saying the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre is saddened to confirm the loss of Ms Tynes, a maid of the housekeeping department, and her son, Mr McPhee, a patient care assistant of the Robert Smith Ward.

This double homicide pushes the country’s murder count to 106 for the year. Yet, CSP Skippings’ message to residents is there is no need to be fearful.

She added: “You live by the sword, you die by the sword. Be careful with who you hang out with. Be careful of who your children hang out with, those of you who know that your children are involved in criminal activity.

“If you fail to work along with the police, you're going to find that you will eventually be a victim. So it's incumbent upon you to work along, give us the information that we need. Once we do that, we protect your life and protect the lives of all citizens of this great country.”

The plea to bring firearms in to the police was renewed.

"Conflicts will always happen. There are ways that you can resolve conflicts instead of escalating the conflict. And so again, parents we understand the suspect is in his mid 20s. We're asking parents, we're asking family members, if their loved ones who you know, have an anger problem. They don't know how to solve conflicts. We're asking you to have them reach out to our agency or they can reach out to the community counselling and assessment centre."

Police are asking any member of the public who has information to contact them at the Criminal Investigations Department telephone 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or in the housekeeping departmentthe nearest police station.