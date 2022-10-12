Criticism of police is unfair

EDITOR, The Tribune.

THE criticism levied at The Bahamas Government and the Royal Baha­mas Police Force is unfair in the following paragraphs I will at­tempt to justify the need for this type of regional cooperation.

• We are members of INTERPOL and this type of regional coopera­tion is expected from member nations.

• We have received assistance from law enforcement in the USA for decades, eg; The FBI provided laboratory examinations before we got our own Lab, They continue to provide laboratory ser­vice to us gratis. They assist with investigations in locating wanted persons, who may have gone to the USA. They have provi­ded us with undercover agents to assist with local investiga­tions. They keep us informed about the movement and identities of persons involved in Organised Crime visiting our shores. Most importantly, many of our officers have received training at the FBI Academy in the USA.

• The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) partners with us in the fight against drug trafficking. They provide. Resources, such as aircraft and boats Their radar and intelligence sys terns result in the arrests for aircraft, boats and the smuggles who enter our waters. The DEA has also provided training for our personnel and through the US Embassy valuable equipment.

• The Royal Canadian Mounted Police has provided training for our police officers, I recall Messrs Greenslade (former Com­missioner of Police) and Marvin Dames (former Deputy Commis­sioner of Police).

• Prior to having our own laboratory, we sent drugs and blood samples/evidence for scientific examination. We also frequently used their handwriting and ballistics expertise in our in­vestigations - gratis. Their scientists/experts testified in our courts.

• The Turks & Caicos Police has assisted us in locating persons wanted in The Bahamas for serious crimes. I recall such per­ sons being deported back to us.

• The search for a famous Bahamian Bank Robber had me residing in Haiti for about a month. I received full cooperation from the Haitian Police.

• The captain of a chartered American yacht was murdered by two American Pirates in Bahamian waters and the rick passengers were left on a deserted Island in The Bahamas. Lawrence Major of the Police Marine Division went to the scene and the multi­ millionaires were rescued. I was involved in the investigation of the Murder. Neighboring countries in the Caribbean were in­ formed and give a description of the yacht and the pirates.

The Cuban Police intercepted the yacht and arrested the two Americans, namely; Messrs Table and Sees. I accompanied a team led by Sir Albert Miller to Cuba and returned with the duo.

They were tried for murder, convicted and executed.

United States Law enforcement Agencies; Federal Bureau of Inves­tigation, in particular has praised our Police Force the effi­cient and effective assistance give, in particular in the area of the arrest among “Ten Most wanted” and information of the movement of Organised Crime personnel in and out of The Bahamas and the identity of any local contacts. Law enforcement in this region received full cooperation from us and they provided similar courtesies to us. For a number of years officers from the Turks & Caicos Islands were trained at our Police College.

Finally, the Constitution of INTERPOL provides this type of law­ enforcement cooperation among its members. I have faith, that Assistant Commissioner Ken Strachan will vigorously pursue those involved in the serious crimes, with success. I applaud The Bahamas­ Government and the Royal Bahamas Police Force for providing the required assistance.

PAUL THOMPSON Sr

Nassau,

October 11, 2022.