EXTRA PAY IN YOUR POCKET: $260 minimum wage from January

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis has announced an increase in the country’s minimum wage from $210 to $260 per week.

The higher wage will be retroactive in the public service going back to July of this year and for those in the private sector, the change will begin in January 2023. The timeline, he said, is to give employers time to prepare for the increased expense.

Additionally, as Bahamians continue to grapple with the high cost of living compounded by inflation, Mr Davis revealed that 38 new items will be subject to price controls.

According to Mr Davis this means that the government will limit the wholesale and retail markup on items like diapers, and food, including chicken, eggs, bread, bananas, apples, oranges, broccoli, onions, and potatoes.

These items, he said, are being added for at least a six-month period, at which point the government will review and evaluate the impact on businesses and consumers. The profit margin on price-controlled drugs is also being reduced to provide additional relief to Bahamians, he said.

“During an inflation emergency, it’s important to take the steps we can to improve affordability,” the prime minister said in his first national address since being elected to office in September 2021.

“Of course, nothing is more important to helping families make ends meet than higher wages. The last time the minimum wage was raised in our country was 2015. A new increase has long been overdue.

“Tonight, I’m announcing that the country’s new minimum wage will be $260 a week.

For minimum wage earners in the public service, the change will be retroactive, going back to July of this year.

“For minimum wage earners in the private sector, the increase will begin in a little less than three months, in January of the coming year, allowing employers time to prepare for the increased expense.

“The higher minimum wage will benefit tens of thousands of Bahamians. Will the increase help? Yes, it will. It was long awaited, long overdue, and the extra money every week will make a difference.

“However, we are aware that this will not eliminate the hardship of trying to make ends meet in today’s economy. Instead, it represents progress on the way to a liveable wage. The raise was negotiated by the National Tripartite Council, which includes the government and representatives from the private sector and unions.

“Our shared goal was to raise the minimum wage without having a negative impact on employment or job growth, and we believe that has been achieved.”

The new minimum wage comes against the backdrop that a series of events since 2017 have negatively impacted Bahamians.

Mr Davis highlighted the 60 percent increase in VAT in 2017, a stagnant economy, no significant new investment and billions of new borrowing in 2019, coupled with Dorian, a Category 5 hurricane.

Later, in 2020, a pandemic that led to closed borders, a curfew, and wave after wave of lockdowns.

“And then, just as we started to recover, over this last year, a global inflation crisis led to prices rising across the board faster than they have in many decades.

“I want to emphasise just how big a shock this has been to households and businesses – we haven’t seen double-digit increases in global inflation like this in nearly 40 years.

“The COVID pandemic caused – and continues to cause – major disruptions in manufacturing and supply chains.

“Last February, Russia, a major energy producer, invaded Ukraine; the war, and the sanctions that followed, and the geopolitical turbulence, sent high oil and gas prices even higher.

“The inflation crisis has spared no country, but small island nations like ours, dependent on imports, have been particularly hit hard.

“The cost of living was already far too high in The Bahamas; this global inflation crisis has made life even more unaffordable,” Mr Davis said.

As a result he said his administration believed it is time to provide relief now.