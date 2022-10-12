Family rivals

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Kindly consider the publication of this open letter to my beloved second cousin, Shane Gibson.

My dear second cousin Shane:

I heard that you plan to be your party, the PLP’s candidate for the great constituency of the Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins and Long Cay - MICAL constituency. The media said that you have deep roots in the area. That goes for me too, coz.

We are both great grandsons of the late George Ferguson of Snug Corner, Acklins Island, and great great grandsons of the late Robert Ferguson - formally of Binnacle Hill, Acklins Island.

If you really get the PLP nod for the MICAL constituency - then I will unofficially apply to my party, the Free National Movement (FNM) now - to be its standard bearer in MICAL.

I have deeper roots in Acklins than you cuz. My paternal great great grand father was the late Henry ‘Tucker’ Tynes of Pompey Bay, Acklins Island.

So, your decision to run for the MICAL constituency is a lost cause in my view, as your cousin - Dennis Arthur Dames has more family than you in the MICAL district.

Dennis Arthur Dames for MICAL!

DENNIS DAMES

Nassau,

October 11, 2022.