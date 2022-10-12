Minister calls theatre row ‘misunderstanding’

By JADE RUSSELL

TOURISM Minister Chester Cooper yesterday said the government is committed to supporting creatives and the country’s orange economy, following backlash he received from cultural activists over a recent meeting with Broadway producers.

Former Culture Director Dr Nicolette Bethel recently criticised the minister for the meeting that focused on possibly bringing a theatre festival to The Bahamas.

Tourism officials met with the foreign producers to discuss ways the country’s orange economy can be expanded.

In response Dr Bethel highlighted Shakespeare in Paradise, The Bahamas’ own theatre festival that she co-founded.

“Either the Minister of Tourism does not know about Shakespeare in Paradise, or the Minister of Tourism thinks that what Shakespeare in Paradise has been doing for the last 14 years is not good enough for his purposes.

We Bahamians should all take deep offence,” Dr Bethel wrote on her website earlier this month.

However, Mr Cooper told reporters yesterday, in response to Dr Bethel’s comments, that the whole ordeal was just a “misunderstanding”.

He had a meeting with Dr Bethel and Shakespeare in Paradise stakeholders following their criticism of him.

“I met with Dr Bethel, and the producers of Shakespeare in Paradise. Our government is committed to the orange economy, we are committed to supporting the creatives in our Blueprint for Change. We have demonstrated our commitment, we are working along with the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, to help to advance these initiatives even further. There’s really never been a conflict. There is the possibility of tourism, attracting significant numbers to The Bahamas, and there’s a possibility of growing Shakespeare in Paradise. We are collaborating actively with them,” Mr Cooper said.

The minister said officials are making connections to expand Shakespeare in Paradise with the producers they previously met in New York.

Although he did not want to give further details on the “misunderstanding” with Dr Bethel, he emphasised that things are moving forward.

He continued: “We’re working along with the foreign producers who have some ideas as to what can be done in The Bahamas in terms of an international theatre festival. This is going to be a collaboration along with Shakespeare in Paradise along with the local producers. They are going to talk with each other.

“So, I’m simply the rainmaker in this process, I will ensure that the connections are made.”