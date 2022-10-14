Man accused of grievous harm granted bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail in a Magistrate’s Court Friday in connection with an alleged bar fight stabbing in North Andros last weekend.

Ishmael Watson, 30, represented by Attorney Maria Daxon, stood before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on a charge of causing grievous harm.

At around 10pm on October 9 at the Shipwreck Restaurant and Bar in Nicholls Town, Andros, Watson is accused of stabbing Simeon Lewis in the abdomen. This argument resulted in Lewis sustaining serious injury.

In court the accused pleaded not guilty to the offence.

He was granted $7,500 bail with one surety. Under the conditions of his bail, Watson is expected to sign in at his local police station every Wednesday by 6pm.

The trial is set to begin on January 24, 2023.