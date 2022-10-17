Decomposed body found in Freeport

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama Police are unable to determine whether foul play is suspected in connection with the discovery of a partially decomposed body in Freeport yesterday.

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Theophilus Cunningham reported that sometime around 2.50pm a man’s severely decomposed body was found near Tynes Beach.

He said that a concerned citizen who was walking in the Glover Lane area found the body through a track road in nearby bushes and notified police.

The victim was only clad in multi-coloured boxer underwear, Mr Cunningham said.

“The head was facing in a western direction and feet facing east. Because of the severe decomposed state of the body, we are unable to determine a positive ID at this time,” he told reporters at the scene. He said an autopsy will have to be performed to determine the cause of death.

There were at least three missing people reported on Grand Bahama in recent weeks. On hearing news of the discovery, concerned residents of loved ones still missing from Eight Mile Rock gathered in the area.

Morticians from Restview Memorial Mortuary took the remains to the Rand Memorial Hospital.

Mr Cunningham confirmed the body appeared to be a male but could not give an age or say how long the body had been there.

“We have two missing persons that are outstanding – a female in the inner city of Grand Bahama, and one is a 17-year-old male from the Eight Mile Rock area that we are trying to ascertain the whereabouts of,” he said.

“We are unable to determine if this is foul play at this time because of the state of the body, and I am not in a position to say how long the body has been there,” he told reporters.

Also still missing is 56-year-old Stephanie Chisholm, of Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock.

Mr Cunningham is appealing to the public for their assistance in this missing person’s case.

“Anybody who knows of her whereabouts should contact 911 or 919. We would be grateful for any assistance we can get,” he said.

He thanked members of the public who have been helpful assisting police in resolving and preventing criminal matters in the northern Bahamas District.

The Urban Renewal chat groups have also been highly effective in fighting crime in the northern Bahamas, Mr Cunningham said.

“So, we see this as a good sign in the right direction in moving forward,” he said.