EDITORIAL: So many left hungry in our nation

YOU don’t have to look far to see signs of how hard life is for many Bahamians.

On a drive along Wulff Road on Friday, the size of the long queue of people outside Great Commission Ministries looking for help could not be ignored.

These were people standing and waiting out in the hot sun to get a little food, a little support.

In Friday’s Tribune, columnist Diane Phillips wrote about the street people – those with nowhere to go at all, who find their daily routine revolving around when The Salvation Army might be serving food, or when the Bahamas Feeding Network could offer a plate.

These are the obvious signs of those most in need, but the struggle goes deeper than that.

According to Hands for Hunger, more than one in four people have skipped meals because they don’t have the money or the resources to put food on the table.

That total, 28 percent, has gone up since last year by two percent. Things are getting harder.

One in five people had even gone an entire day without eating because they just couldn’t afford it.

These numbers come from a survey – but it may be even worse than that. The survey was conducted by telephone. Many of those hardest hit may not have a phone to answer such surveys.

Look across at Anatol Rodgers High School on Saturday and hundreds of people were lined up looking for work.

More than 1,500 people showed up looking for an opportunity to better their lives. For some, that will mean getting a better job. For many, it will mean getting any job.

The increase in minimum wage has been touted as helping those most in need – and at the sharp end, every dollar counts.

Keisha Ellis, the executive director of Hands for Hunger, said: “For the people who are most vulnerable to food insecurity and the effects of inflation, every little bit counts and I am happy to see these changes [minimum wage and extra price controls] being put in place.

“While I have no doubt that in the short term, an increase in weekly wages will alleviate some of the tension that these households feel, I also know that there are major structural changes that need to be made in order to address the major underlying causes of food insecurity in our country.

“Many of these underlying causes are being addressed through the work of organisations like Hands for Hunger, as well as many of the other non-governmental organisations that continue to work tirelessly to make lasting changes in our country. No one group can do it all, but together, we can make a major difference.”

There is no single magic solution, of course. Organisations such as Great Commission Ministries or the Salvation Army are doing the best they can to put plates of food into the hands of those who need them, but they can do little to solve the bigger economic problems that landed people in this situation in the first place.

There were already people in need even before COVID-19 came along and shut down the world, our tourism industry included.

That industry has restarted, but even now businesses are reopening and jobs that had been lost have not been regained.

The safety net has been strained hard, and will be for some time yet.

Giving people the chance to work so they can lift themselves out of the poverty trap is one step, increasing the wages to try to avoid being outrun by soaring inflation has been another – but it will take many more steps to reduce those long queues of people seeking help.

Finding solutions is no easy task – but knowing the depth of how our nation has been affected is the start of the battle.