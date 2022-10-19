‘Haiti is struggling with 60 percent unemployment’

By LETRE SWEETING

HAITIAN Chargé d‘affaires Louis Harold Joseph yesterday gave more insight into the social and criminal element in Haiti, which he said now has a 60 percent unemployment rate, causing much of the country’s problems.

Mr Joseph said since last August the situation in Haiti worsened, pointing to gangsters blocking access to oil terminals.

This blockage, he said, has brought on catastrophic consequences on functioning hospitals that are forced to close their doors among other things.

The newly appointed Haitian Chargé d’affaires at the Embassy of Haiti in The Bahamas made the remarks yesterday at Baha Mar for Diplomatic Week organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Bahamas via Zoom.

“On July 7, 2021, former Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated,” Mr Joseph said. “Since then, Haiti has seen an increase in crime in the country that is both social and political. But I would say largely social, because a 60 percent unemployment rate would cause serious social problems in any country.

“Since last August, the situation has worsened. Gangsters have blocked access to the oil terminals. This blockage has catastrophic consequences on the functioning of hospitals that are forced to close their doors, on the availability of drinking water, on schools that are unable to accommodate students, on road transport and on the supply of food to cities.”

Mr Joseph continued that during a special meeting on Monday at the UN Security Council to analyse two draft resolutions for the current crisis happening in Haiti were postponed due to officials needing “more time” to decide.

The draft resolutions were co-sponsored by the United States and Mexico concerning penalties for gangsters in Haiti causing distress, as well as the formation of a force to address the overall crisis in Haiti.

“The first one is about sanctions to be taken against gang leaders and those who finance them to spread terror and desolation throughout the country. The second concerns a multinational force to assist Haiti in its fight against insecurity,” Mr Joseph explained.

“Last night (Monday night) we learned that the vote on the two resolutions was postponed. Some members of the Security Council argued that they needed more time to analyse the draft resolutions and adopt a position.”

Mr Joseph said, after the assassination of the Haitian president and the rise in unemployment and the recent blockage of oil terminals by gangsters in Haiti, several pleas for help for the country in crisis were made.

“Faced with this situation, the Haitian Council of Ministers has decided to authorise the Prime Minister, His Excellency Ariel Henry to solicit and obtain from Haiti’s international partners effective support through the immediate deployment of a specialised armed force, in sufficient quantity, to stop, throughout the country, the humanitarian crisis caused, among other things, by the insecurity resulting from the criminal actions of armed gangs and their sponsors,” Mr Joseph said.

“(Second), to quickly achieve a security climate that will allow the effective fight against cholera, the resumption of fuel and drinking water distribution throughout the country, the functioning of hospitals, the resumption of economic activities, the free movement of people and goods, and the reopening of schools.”

Mr Joseph also expressed his gratitude to CARICOM who responded favorably.

According to a press release from CARICOM, dated October 12, “The Heads of Government reiterated their willingness to facilitate constructive dialogue and consensus-building among Haitian stakeholders to support efforts to overcome the political impasse.

“The proposed assistance includes institution building, the implementation of free and fair elections when conditions are right, and the establishment of a framework for long-term social and economic development.”

However, they recognise that these initiatives cannot be effectively implemented until the security issue is resolved.