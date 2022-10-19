Masks donated to Eleuthera schools

By DENISE MAYCOCK

STUDENTS and teachers at several public schools in South and Central Eleuthera received a much-needed donation of face masks this week as they returned to in-person learning.

Marco Carey, a native of Tarpum Bay, who now resides in Grand Bahama, recently returned to the island, and donated a supply of thousands of high-quality disposable face masks on Monday.

He said that as COVID- 19 remains a part of our daily life and continues to surface throughout our communities, protecting school children, teachers and staff during in-person learning in the classroom remains a top priority for him.

Mr Carey, who is a local government councilor in Grand Bahama, said he wanted to assist public school students at his native Eleuthera.

“The parents, teachers and students were very appreciative of this gracious donation that will support schools in our community and maintain a safe learning environment,” he said.

“We know this donation will make a difference to students, teachers, and school staff,” he said.

Principal Alday, of Deep Creek Primary School, thanked Mr Carey for his gesture of kindness.

“This donation of masks demonstrates how vested Carey is in helping to keep the community COVID free,” she said.

Masks were donated to Deep Creek Primary, Wemyss Bight Primary, Green Castle Primary, Rock Sound Primary, Preston H Albury High School, Tarpum Bay Primary, Central Eleuthera High School, Emma E Cooper Primary, and the Emily Petty Primary.