‘Sharp rise’ in children’s respiratory illnesses

By JADE RUSSELL

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

PRINCESS Margaret Hospital’s Paediatric Emergency Department said there has been a “sharp rise” in respiratory illnesses among children.

The uptick, a statement from the Public Hospitals Authority said, has taken place over the last few months since schools reopened.

Symptoms of the illness include fever, cough, and runny nose, which are usually mild and are easily addressed by a primary care physician in an office or clinic setting.

“Newborn infants - birth to six weeks - or children in respiratory distress should receive care in an Emergency Department setting,” the statement said.

“Signs of respiratory distress include rapid breathing, inability to speak, inability to drink liquids, uncontrollable cough, or wheezing.

“If your child has had fever for more than five days of 101.5 Fahrenheit (38.6 Celsius) or higher, please seek medical attention. If your newborn presents with a temperature of 100.4 F or 38 C or higher, please seek medical attention.

“The public is encouraged to follow all updates, advisories, and announcements from the Ministry of Health & Wellness and the Public Hospitals Authority for further information regarding health services,” the release said.