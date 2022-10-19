Six diplomats sworn in

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

SIX new diplomats were officially sworn in during a special commissioning ceremony at Baha Mar yesterday.

Among them were former MP and Cabinet minister Alfred Gray who was appointed High Commissioner to Canada and former Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle who was made ambassador to the International Maritime Organisation.

Other diplomats include investment advisor Anthony Ferguson who is now ambassador to New Zealand; businessman Cedric Scott, ambassador to Japan; attorney Cheryl Bazard, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Belgium and former Senate President Sharon Wilson, ambassador to the United Mexican states.

The latest cohort of envoys were surported by family and friends as they took their oath of office before Governor General Sir Cornelius A Smith.

Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis, Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell and other government officials were also in attendance at yesterday’s ceremony.

While giving keynote remarks, Prime Minister Davis expressed confidence that the new envoys would represent The Bahamas well and help to further the country’s interests.

“For our administration, rebuilding The Bahamas’ image and reputation is crucial to our effort to strengthen the economy and create opportunities for Bahamians,” Mr Davis said.

“More importantly, our strategic focus as a country pivots on promoting and advocating for the collective interest of our people. Today we add to the already existing team of highly talented men and women who represent our country as ambassadors.”

Mr Davis continued his speech by singling out each diplomat, briefly highlighting their achievements and what he expects them to bring to the table.

“For years both The Bahamas and Canada have been connected by our shared values as nations. I am confident that His Excellency V Alfred Gray’s extended profession as an attorney at law and a senior Cabinet Minister lends him a wealth of experience to advance our country’s priorities and agendas,” he continued.

He also noted that protecting the country’s reputation in the global community was a key priority of his government’s foreign policy agenda.

“Ambassador-Designate Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Belgium, Her Excellency Cheryl Bazard’s unchallenged reputation give us every confidence in her ability to defend and promote the reputation of our financial services jurisdiction,” he also said.

The further deepening of our relations with Central America was highlighted as another area of focus for the Davis administration.

Mr Davis said given Mrs Wilson’s background in the business and political arena, he believed she had a solid foundation that would help strengthen the country’s ties with the region.

The Prime Minister also offered well wishes to Mr Ferguson and Mr Scott who he said he believed will do well in their new ambassadorial roles.

As for Mr Rolle, the prime minister said: “I commend you for your dedication to putting service to the country first. Repositioning the Bahamas as a leader in the Maritime Industry is key to our economic growth and driving new opportunities for The Bahamas.”

After taking their oaths of office, the new diplomats expressed gratitude for their new appointments and gave insight as to what they hope to achieve in their new roles.

“During my tenure, I hope to do several things,” Mr Gray said. “Firstly, to improve and strengthen ties and wherever possible, to improve the excellent relationship which presently exists between the government of The Bahamas and the Dominion of Canada.”

“I hope also to improve and expand wherever possible the trade links between the two countries and to seek investments, Canadian investments to The Bahamas in the areas of tourism, banking, education, sports and sports fishing.”

He also pledged to improve operations at the embassy at Canada to make it more “relevant and accessible” to Bahamians there.