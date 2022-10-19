Watson: I was wrong and I’m sorry

AFTER receiving immense backlash, press secretary Clint Watson was forced to backtrack on comments he made relating to women’s rights groups being “quiet” when it comes to advocacy to criminalise marital rape.

In a statement yesterday, Mr Watson said his comments were “inaccurate.”.

“I sincerely apologise. I should have been more aware of their active involvement in the consultation process,” the statement said further.

“The Attorney General has briefed me on the ongoing stakeholder meetings regarding draft legislation.

“The consultations are being led by the Department of Gender Affairs in the Ministry of Social Services, supported by the Office of the Attorney General.

“This issue is deeply felt around The Bahamas. We all want to see Bahamians participate in the ongoing national dialogue regarding protection of women in our country.”

Mr Watson’s comments were made last Friday during an Office of the Prime Minister press briefing.

“A lot of the groups are quiet,” he said at the time.“A lot of the activist groups and the groups that protect women, where are your voices?

“This is now where your time is to come forward to express your concern and your view and to advocate to present proposals of legislation to do it.”

Mr Watson also credited members of the media for bringing attention to the issue, saying “we have heard this issue from media representatives, reporters but not organisations.”

Mr Watson’s views on the matter appeared to be in stark contrast to that of Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis who told reporters Monday that he has heard the cries of all advocacy groups.

Meanwhile, Equality Bahamas founder Alicia Wallace told The Tribune yesterday: “We have been vocal, we have been bold, and we have been consistent.

“We are indefatigable. The #Strike5ive campaign by Equality Bahamas was launched in 2020, continuing years of advocacy for the criminalisation of marital rape.”

“It was relaunched, complete with new graphics and clear demands, including the amendment of Section 3 of the Sexual Offences Act to remove ‘who is not his spouse’ from the definition of rape, the repeal of Section 15, and the inclusion of a statutory definition of consent.

“All three of these appear in the amendment bill, and this is not a coincidence. It is a result of our fierce advocacy and clarity of message.”

In a statement sent to The Tribune, Ms Wallace condemned Mr Watson’s remarks and called on him to do his research before making such bold “inaccurate” statements.

“Watson’s comments are indicative of the government’s failure to not only meaningfully engage NGOs, but to pay attention to NGO statements and activities which are regularly communicated in the media,” Ms Wallace added.

“Perhaps the government needs to reduce its massive travel budget since key officials are incapable of keeping track of national news and public discourse while abroad. That money needs to be allocated to the establishment of a National Human Rights Institute which would be responsible for human rights education, engaging stakeholders, raising awareness of State obligations, and monitoring progress.”