Bell defends govt after complaints of ‘mistreated’ migrants

IMMIGRATION Minister Keith Bell yesterday defended government’s efforts in handling irregular migrants in response to claims that migrants have been “mistreated” by law enforcement during the government’s recent shanty town crackdown.

The Immigration Department launched Operation Expedition from October 7 to 10, when immigration officials, as well as the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, went to Abaco to explore, detain and eventually repatriate any irregular migrants found there.

When asked by reporters about the alleged “mishandling” of immigrants during the Operation in Abaco, Mr Bell said he had not received any reports of mishandling of immigrants.

The Immigration Minister emphasised that the raids are conducted with “common decency”, “humanity”, and “respect”.

“I did not receive any reports or complaints,” he told reporters yesterday outside the House of Assembly.

“There is a grievance process, and I would indicate to all that if there is a grievance, then, of course, I have an open-door policy, as well as the director of immigration is always available to hear complaints and address concerns.”

The expedition found that one shanty town in particular - The Farm - has grown from 50 acres to about 200 acres since Hurricane Dorian.

Other shanty towns, including a large area in Marsh Harbour, have also expanded.

The Supreme Court had previously ruled that the government was banned from further demolishing shanty town communities in Abaco.

Mr Bell affirmed that nothing will be done in that regard as there were claims of residents of the shanty towns being concerned.

“I’ve communicated with both the Attorney General and the Minister of Works as you would appreciate, construction and illegal construction comes under the remit of the Minister of Works, not the Minister of Immigration,” he said yesterday.

“I think that he has indicated that he has formed a committee and they are going to report to him imminently to determine the way forward.”

According to Mr Bell, there have been more than 2,400 foreign nationals repatriated so far for the year, the majority of whom are from Haiti.

In response to the demolition of the unregulated communities, particularly at Abaco, Works Minister Alfred Sears said during a press conference that once he is briefed on the matter, he will provide a “comprehensive multi-dimensional response.”

Mr Sears said government is “more than concerned” about the immigration problem in the country.