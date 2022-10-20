Ministry ‘aware’ of teacher shortage

By JADE RUSSELL

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

CONCERNS have been raised about a teacher shortage at RN Gomez All Age School in Bullocks Harbour, Berry Islands.

It was circulated on social media that residents on the island allegedly have made the decision to remove their children from the school due to a lack of teachers and no security officers present.

Acting director of education Dominique McCartney-Russell yesterday told The Tribune the ministry is aware of the teacher shortage, noting officials are working actively to resolve the issue.

“We would have sent two teachers there; one will go there after midterm. But we are aware of it and we are mitigating,” she said.

When asked about concerns raised about the school lacking security officers, a handyman, and other staff, Mrs McCartney-Russell reiterated that staffing matters were being addressed.

In August, Education Minister Glenys Hanna Martin said officials were in the process of hiring teachers as they seek to address shortages in critical areas in core subjects.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ministry’s annual public schools administrator’s conclave, the minister highlighted efforts made to hire new teachers as the opening of schools for the new year approaches.

“We’re hiring many, many teachers in this upcoming season,” Mrs Hanna Martin told reporters. “So, the hiring is well underway. We’re seeking to address shortages in critical areas in core subjects. It’s a challenge. The teacher shortage is happening globally so The Bahamas will not be excluded from that.

“We’re subjected to the same challenges as nurses, but we’re trying our utmost to actively and proactively to recruit teachers to take office in the ensuing days, weeks, and months ahead.”