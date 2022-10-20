Two feeding programmes launched

By LETRE SWEETING

SOCIAL Services Minister Obie Wilchcombe announced the start of two new feeding programmes that will offer breakfast to students and make available provisions for people to be fed at night.

His ministry will launch the programmes, among others, on October 31.

Mr Wilchcombe said: “We are working on those right now, as we are working on (the) Rise (programme). A number of things are happening at the ministry. We hope to begin a rollout of a number of new programmes by October 31.”

Mr Wilchcombe made these statements following the morning sitting of Parliament after a back-and-forth with Official Opposition Leader Michael Pintard during the sitting.

Last September, Mr Wilchcombe’s ministry announced the end of the National Food Distribution Initiative, the brainchild of former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis due to the “spending of an incredible amount of money”.

He then noted that his ministry was working with “haste” to introduce a new food programme as soon as possible.

Yesterday, Mr Wilchcombe pointed to a recent Hands for Hunger survey, which reported that some 28 percent of Bahamians have skipped meals for lack of money or other resources.

He said the results of the survey was one of many reasons why his ministry, along with other agencies, are developing new food initiatives.

“It’s good information. The data is important for us to look at as we make decisions, one of the difficulties we have is yes, we have some food programmes, some feeding products. But the problem is people can’t get food in the nights,” he told The Tribune.

“So, what we’re trying to do is we have spoken with Red Cross, we’re trying to put together a system now. We will very shortly, whilst there are provisions, sometimes at lunch, we’re trying to ensure that people have a place to go or places to go to get a meal at nighttime. Because I think that’s one of the great difficulties.

“In addition to that and work with the Ministry of Education, we are about to begin a programme for breakfast for children.

Because many children go to school without breakfast, some get lunch, but not breakfast. And so, you have to think of the needs. So, the statistics provided by the organisation, valuable statistics, it helps us in our decision making.”

Just as with social assistance, Mr Wilchcombe said the new food assistance programmes will help over 11,000 struggling Bahamians when it launches.

“At the present time, we’re providing around 10,000 to 11,000. I think that number will go up due to the fact that you have inflation, given the fact that that’s a reality. I expect a couple more thousand will be added to it. But then it fluctuates from time to time to again.”

Mr Pintard told Parliament that since the end of the initial food programme last year the Bahamian people have been waiting and holding on to the promise of a new food assistance programme, with no progress.

“When in government, we (the Free National Movement) implemented a massive food programme that sought to deal with the issue of food insecurity among Bahamians and tens of thousands of Bahamians benefitted from the food programme” Mr Pintard said.

“But then this government came to power, instead of improving the food programme, in fact we found dignified ways to try and distribute it and we accepted any criticism when it came and we then pivoted to try and address the food insecurity of our people.

“This government came and virtually cancelled it. If they didn’t cancel it, they sure didn’t tell people when they were going to get it up.”

Mr Pintard continued: “This government, they dance well and the key dance that they know, it’s the moon walk. They moon walk on a regular basis, back from decisions made when the pressure gets hot.”

Other programmes that the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development are working to introduce by October 31 include a women’s programme and a programme for disabled persons, Mr Wilchcombe said.

“I believe over the next several months, we’ll see massive changes and so beginning October 31st, you’ll see a roll out of a number of new things. And don’t forget we have disability. And then we have the women’s programme. We have a number of issues that are going on simultaneously.”