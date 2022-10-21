Bahamas and EU ‘seek partnership’

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

THE Bahamas and the European Union are recommitted to building and strengthening a mutually beneficial partnership as they have concluded the dialogue on Article 8 of the Cotonou Agreement.

Bahamian and European representatives and officials meet on Tuesday during Diplomatic Week in regard to the agreement.

The Cotonou Agreement is the overarching framework for EU relations with African, Caribbean and Pacific countries.

This agreement seeks to support sustainable development in these states, with a view to fostering global peace, security and promoting a stable and democratic political environment.

The agenda of the meeting covered developments in the relationships between CARIFORUM and EU, collaboration in the international arena, human rights, environmental issues and climate change, the EU’s anti-money laundering/counter-financing of terrorism and taxation listing and the Ukraine- Russia conflict. The situation in Haiti was also addressed according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell along with EU Ambassador Marianne van Steen co-chaired the meeting.

“The dialogue between The Bahamas and the European Union is very important and will help strengthen our relations as we deepen ties and work towards mutually agreed outcomes,” said Mr Mitchell.

The EU ambassador expressed the importance of the political dialogue for the EU. “It was very necessary that The Bahamas and the EU have a dialogue as the last one was before the COVID- 19 pandemic,” she said.

“The geopolitical situation has changed significantly in that time, and we realised that we need each other and that we need to strengthen relationships between the EU and The Bahamas as well as the EU and the entire Caribbean.”

This political dialogue called for all parties involved to regularly engage in a deep political dialogue and facilitate consultations and strengthen cooperation between both sides while promoting a system of “effective multilateralism”.