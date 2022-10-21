Bishop warns over lack of transparency

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

BISHOP Laish Boyd said the real cause of problems that many nations face arise out of a lack of transparency, accountability, and fair play by national leaders and systems.

The Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of The Bahamas and The Turks and Caicos Islands made these comments in his address at the opening session of the 119th Session of the Synod on Wednesday.

“When life is unusually hard and when life is hard for too many people it creates so many other problems and societal stresses. We are often so consumed with focusing on and lamenting — even treating a myriad of symptomatic national ills - that we neglect to address their root cause. Hence, social unrest, economic woes, and deficient governance by both parties all continue to haunt us,” he said.

“If we persist along this path, we will soon tire ourselves after needlessly wasting precious time and valuable resources and we will make no meaningful progress. The real cause of national problems that many nations face arises out of a lack of transparency, accountability and fair play by national leaders and national systems.

“This deficiency subsequently breaks down into various forms and degrees of injustice, oppression, and self-gratification at the expense of the poor and the vulnerable.”

He suggested an effective remedy for preventing this “corrosive malady” would include putting into place and strengthening existing structures that promote or reinforce transparency, accountability, and equity among the major pillars of society like the government, the church, industry and civil society.

Such safeguards would comprise things like a “real respect and regard” for the Office of the Auditor General and other standards’ inspectorates in the country, the Freedom of Information Act and an Integrity Commission, the Ombudsman, and the Ministers’ Codes of Conduct programmes.

He added: “It also includes more respect for something as simple as the Public Disclosure regime in our country which persons who run for public office are supposed to satisfy, but, unfortunately, we do not really check for this process and there is no strict enforcement of applicants submitting all of the things they are supposed to submit.

“Though not a cure-all, the offices and structure which I have outlined will help to create and strengthen checks and balances. And checks and balances facilitate the achievement of public confidence, longevity, prosperity, and security within The Bahamas for the common good of all Bahamians and the greater good of humanity. Here I would like to note that we in The Bahamas could learn a whole lot from the Turks and Caicos islands in these areas.”

In May, Bishop Victor Cooper, chairman of the Public Disclosure Commission, reportedly told The Nassau Guardian that some first-time MPs were not aware that there was a legal requirement for them to file financial disclosures under the Public Disclosures Act.

He updated later that month there had been a considerable increase in the number of officials who have filed their financial records.

On Wednesday, Bishop Boyd also addressed the crime issue in The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos.

“We note with concern the recent increase in crime, murder in particular, in both The Turks and Caicos Islands and in The Bahamas. In The Turks and Caicos Islands on October 2, there was that awful incident leaving three dead and five wounded,” the bishop said.

“The territory has had 27 murders to date compared to 14 in the same period last year. Here in The Bahamas, we are at a staggering number of 108 murders to date, with brazen gang-related assaults and killings in homes, schools, businesses, and on public jitneys.

“This is so distressing and frightening for citizens, but we must not panic: just be vigilant, be more cautious, and stay away from hot-button areas and from bad company. We cannot simply move around as we please; we have to be more careful.

“Do not cloak your relatives, friends, or even your children in shady business,” he urged. “If it is not honest, stay far from it. Support the police. Do what is right— we cannot do wrong and expect for our two countries to progress.”

Bishop Boyd also lamented the cost of living and the poverty issue in The Bahamas.

“All of us are distressed, I know, as we observe the alarming rise in the cost of living and the accompanying food insecurity, and the fact that the ranks of the poor are increasing so rapidly in this country. Hurricane Dorian hit the northern islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama hard and they are still recovering, but COVID-19 hit everyone hard.

“The effect on local economies across the world, on shipping and supply lines, have pushed prices up. More and more people from many walks of life are feeling the squeeze - especially the middle and poorer classes. This is a universal phenomenon which even the largest and richest countries in the world cannot control, so imagine the small Turks and Caicos Islands and the Bahamas. We struggle on with these.”

He indicated that these realities are complicated by some things that are happening in The Bahamas right now, such as Bahamas Power and Light (BPL), Grand Bahama Power Company (GBPC) and Cable Bahamas are all increasing their rates.

Bishop Boyd said: “I do not wish to go into the discussion about the reasons for these increases now because the reasons are complex. The decisions that these companies have made have not been easy and because this is not the place for those discussions.

“However, I only make this point to note that the reality is that it will become more and more devastating for more and more families and businesses. Devastating when you consider how many families are already struggling, and how many households already have their power and cable disconnected.”

However, he commended the government for the increase in the minimum wage. He encouraged all workers to work hard and for employers to treat them with respect and fairness.