Commodore: Steps being taken to prepare for Haiti deployment

By JADE RUSSELL

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

ROYAL Bahamas Defence Force Commodore Raymond King says officials are taking concrete steps to prepare marines in the event troops are deployed to Haiti.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis recently said if CARICOM decides that the Haitian situation requires the deployment of security troops, then The Bahamas “will abide by the outcome” of the organisation’s resolution.

Once that decision is made in collaboration with the United Nations, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said the country will be “ready, willing and able to deploy” Royal Bahamas Defence Force marines to the troubled state.

Mr King told The Tribune yesterday he hasn’t received any official instructions as to marines being deployed at this point, noting the government will make the final call.

“It’s going to be based on the context of CARICOM or the Organization of American States or the United Nations Security Council Resolution,” he added.

However, in the meantime steps have been taken to prepare in the event officers are deployed, Commodore King said.

“The preparation entails identifying persons who would have been trained over the years — we’ve done a number of infantry training, courses and programmes. They may have worked regionally as well as with our US partners. So, we have an annual training programme then we have a training programme during the year for persons to acquire those infantry competencies as consents.

“Secondly, it’s the ongoing planning in terms of the medical vetting, security vetting, or everything else in terms of preparing them mentally and physically. And being able to resource and equip persons who they required to be deployed.”

Commodore King said it is anticipated the training of the troops will begin sometime soon.

“Understand that we are taking concrete steps so as the government directs, then we’ll have persons ready, resourced, equipped, and prepared to be deployed and to operate as safely as possible,” he said.

Additionally, when asked about the Royal Bahamas Defence Force’s efforts to protect the country’s borders, he gave an assurance that the force has and will continue to defend the borders in an effective manner.

The security and social conditions in Haiti have deteriorated in recent years, especially since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise last July.

Many have raised concerns about Haiti’s current state.

In September, CARICOM made a statement expressing concerns about the security situation and social circumstances in Haiti.

“The unrest is having a negative impact on the already weak economy leading to even more mass demonstrations. Especially the worsening social conditions and the limited availability of food require urgent and immediate attention from the international community,” CARICOM said in a recent statement.

Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell in September said the Davis administration agreed with CARICOM’s statement also acknowledging Haiti’s need for support.