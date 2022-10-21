EDITORIAL: Bishop adds a reasoned voice to the debate

ON today’s front page of The Tribune, Bishop Laish Boyd expresses the view of the Anglican Diocese on the issue of marital rape laws.

Many viewpoints have already been expressed on the issue – from those denouncing such laws to those who are ardent supporters. Despite all that has been said already on the topic, Bishop Boyd’s views are very well worth considering.

He spells out first of all that the diocese supports the proposed amendments to the Sexual Offences Act, and says that “wherever rape happens it is called rape”.

He said: “It is not an act of love by any stretch of the imagination. Force is used to overpower a person who does not consent to the act. A fundamental human right for all persons is to have equal protection under the law without discrimination. No person whether single or married should be subject to degrading and violent behaviour.”

Equal protection. Weigh those words carefully. The same action carried out against a single woman is currently treated differently if carried out against a married woman. There stands an inequality.

More than that, though, Bishop Boyd spells out what such an act of violence means in the context of marriage, as understood by the Anglican church.

He said: “Marriage is a sacrament before God where persons covenant to love and protect each other until death. Rape is not love or protection.”

He added: “It is acknowledged that the institution of marriage implies a consent of the parties to love each other sexually, however it cannot be reasonably interpreted that this consent is given only once on the marriage day and lasts until death or until the dissolution of the marriage.”

Bishop Boyd clearly understands the delicacy of some areas of the debate, calling it a “difficult, sensitive and delicate issue”, but made clear “a spouse is entitled to the control of his or her body, and should only willingly give in when he or she wishes. If there is a problem with a spouse being willing to give consent, there is a fundamental concern with the marriage itself and the parties should seek spiritual and professional help.”

He concluded: “If the sex is taken without that consent, it is rape.”

The debate about marital rape has been going on for many years now – with even a UN representative highlighting it as the major area where action needed to be taken to prevent violence against women.

The recent University of The Bahamas survey reported in The Tribune that stated one in 12 married woman had been raped by their partners was a wake-up call to the scale of the problem.

There has been long-running, determined campaigning by activists seeking for the law to change to make marital rape illegal – no matter what the government’s press secretary, Clint Watson, might have claimed when he said that such groups had been “quiet” on the issue. They haven’t, and he has admitted he was wrong. They were loud enough, perhaps he just wasn’t listening. He does, of course, have a platform he could offer them, the podium at the Office of the Prime Minister, if he truly wants to help amplify their voice.

The scale of the problem has been highlighted, the government has previously made international commitments on the issue, and there appears to be an alignment in terms of government proposals and the response from the community.

But in the move towards turning that proposed legislation into reality, voices such as Bishop Boyd’s are potent. He talks of love in a marriage. There is no love in an act of rape. Someone who perpetrates such an act does not love their partner. Violence of any kind has no place in a marriage, and anyone considering such an act needs, as Bishop Boyd says, “spiritual and professional help”.

When people marry, they promise to love. Above all, love. What this law would do is offer protection for those who are subject to a crime committed by someone who no longer respects that command to love.

We commend Bishop Boyd, and urge our readers to listen carefully to his words.

We would also recommend that readers read the second article featuring Bishop Boyd, on page three of today’s Tribune, where he talks of issues of transparency, poverty and crime.

His is a reasoned voice, and one to which it is well worth listening.