Village Road finish set for end of year

By LETRE SWEETING

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

AFTER several months of construction, more work has been added to the Village Road Improvement Project, however completion is still scheduled for the end of the year.

Albrion Symonette Jr, who is the resident engineer of the project, said yesterday that although the current sewer works were not included in the original scope of the project, the work was added a few years early to “consolidate the inconvenience” for businesses and the public.

“It was originally envisaged to do the sewer work in a few years from now. We opted to add the sewer work now so we could consolidate the inconvenience. We added that to ensure that we don’t excavate the road in years to come after we’ve paved it,” Mr Symonette said.

He also said: “Presently on Village Road, we are installing a sewer main as well as a water main on the northern portion of Village Road. The water work would have started in the last few days and the sewer works would have started last week.

“Overall, the current timeline is December 2022 at this point. That’s subject to weather conditions as well as site conditions.”

Mr Symonette also gave some progress on the construction of the roundabout on Village Road.

“We have also commenced clearing for a roundabout at Queen’s College and The Bahamas National Trust (BNT). We are getting cooperation from the stakeholders nearby to do the clearing activities,” he said.

“We’ve recently placed a temporary fence at The Bahamas National Trust. That’s to secure the property while the work goes on. Very shortly a new wall will be built to set back for the perimeter of the roundabout,” he said.

Some businesses on Village Road remain frustrated, but hopeful about the project.

Eric Carey, executive director for BNT, said the road works while frustrating and disruptive, should hopefully bring positive results by the end of the year.

“Yes, it’s an inconvenience, but the government explains that it’s in the interest of development and improving the infrastructure. So you just have to roll with the punches,” Mr Carey said.

He said he is currently concerned about disruptions that could cause limitations for an upcoming BNT event to be held at The Retreat park and garden on Village Road.

“I would assume that there’s probably been fewer people who have been coming into The Retreat. Our biggest concern is we have our Wine and Art Festival coming up and so we’re hoping we can work with the contractor to try and minimise the disruption next weekend,” Mr Carey said.

Graham Weatherford, owner of Sure Alarm Systems Ltd on Village Road, said yesterday that his business has continued to experience challenges since road works have started.

“It did hurt business and it was on top of (Hurricane) Dorian. Dorian crippled a lot of businesses here. Then right after that we had corona (COVID-19), where we took a year and half off.”

He also said, “So yeah, Village Road, it’s going to be survival of the fittest, but it made a lot of people go digital. So instead of coming in to pay bills or buy products, you simply did it online and that brought a whole new set of frustration with the Canadian banks. If you could do business in The Bahamas, you can do it on Mars.

“Will businesses hold? I don’t know. But they’ve done the best they could to accommodate where people can navigate. And I don’t think he has blocked the road (completely) at all ever for any business. But customers just didn’t come, because they felt it was blocked. So it did hurt people to some degree,” Mr Weatherford said.

Despite the challenges, Mr Weatherford said the ongoing road works on Village Road are a “necessary evil” so that the busy road is improved.

In September, Works and Utilities Minister Alfred Sears said in reference to the $6.4m project, “There is disruption, but at the end of the day, it will improve the quality of life of all of the stakeholders on Village Road and the general public.”