19 migrants found in Abaco safe house

By JADE RUSSELL

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

IMMIGRATION Minister Keith Bell on Friday said officers found a safe house in Abaco harbouring 19 migrants of different nationalities, stemming from a recent operation that sent immigration officers to the island.

The Immigration Department launched Operation Expedition from October 7 to 10, when immigration officials, as well as the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, went to Abaco to explore, detain and eventually repatriate any irregular migrants found there.

Mr Bell spoke to reporters after a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister.

“Stemming from that particular operation (in Abaco), they would have uncovered a safe house. The following day there they would have revealed I think about 19 migrants of mixed nationalities who attempted to be smuggled.

“And again, I want to invite the Bahamian people, we too have to become caretakers for our borders, for our country, against unscrupulous persons, including Bahamians because these persons are being facilitated by Bahamians.”

He added: “So if you have any information, if you have any intelligence, then by all means, please call the police. Please call the Defence Force or please call the Immigration Department. And we will act on your information.”

When asked if there were any arrests made as a result of the uncovering of the safehouse, Mr Bell said there had been.

“Of course, and that was because of the operation, because we put more enforcement on the ground. And so, we want to continue with those efforts to ensure that we keep The Bahamas safe,” he said.

The immigration minister assured Abaco residents that they can expect to see an increased presence of officers and can anticipate increased operations.

The recent operation on Abaco had resulted in 52 arrests and exposed the scope of the worsening shanty town problem, with one unregulated community mushrooming to 200 acres since 2019.

Earlier this month, Chief Immigration Officer Chad Adams said during the Abaco expedition, some Bahamians were assisting irregular migrants with hiding and not providing identification.

“In some vessels, we would have found some trap doors underneath, where persons were pulled from. We also had houses with some trap doors underneath, where we pulled persons from. We also saw individuals who are Bahamian citizens, we entered their home. They would hide them (irregular migrants) in their closets, cupboards, cabinets. So, we saw this as a challenge,” Mr Adams said.

On Friday, Mr Bell was also asked about the recent demonstration held by Lincoln Bain, the leader of the Coalition of Independents, and his supporters. They handed members of Parliament entering the House of Assembly printed copies of a bill they want the government to amend.

The group is seeking the support of the government in banning children of illegal immigrants born in The Bahamas from applying for citizenship.

Mr Bell said he reviewed the bill which was given to him by Mr Bain and he is in the process of referring it to the Office of the Attorney General.

“Any person in The Bahamas, Bahamians that is, of course, has the right to actually bring or ask their members of Parliament to consider a matter of public importance,” he said.

He added: “So once I get feedback from the Office of the Attorney General then we will review and consider it. As you’re aware, the law reform is something which is ongoing. And so, if it is something which adds value, then by all means we will consider and determine what we want to do.”

Although Mr Bell said he did not want to get into the intricate details of the bill proposed by Mr Bain, he said what Mr Bain is proposing is “nothing new”.

Still, he said the matter is something that will require consultation.