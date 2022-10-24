Police hunt for armed robbers

POLICE are actively searching for four men believed to be responsible for three separate armed robberies over the weekend.

The first incident reportedly occurred around 2.30pm in the Fox Hill area. Police said a man was driving his pickup truck on Gun Hill Road when he was rear-ended by another vehicle. The victim got out of his truck to view the damage and was reportedly accosted by two men, one of whom was allegedly armed with a handgun.

The culprits reportedly ordered the victim back into his pickup truck, drove him to a secluded location in western New Providence, where they robbed him of his wallet and cellphone.

The second incident occurred shortly before 5pm at a business located East Street South.

Police said a man entered the establishment allegedly armed with a high-powered weapon and demanded cash. The thief reportedly robbed the place of an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the area on foot in an unknown direction.

Police are also actively searching for a man who robbed another man of $15,000 in cash on Saturday.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly before 4am on Saturday outside a residence off Soldier Road.

The victim, on arrival at his residence, was approached and subsequently robbed by a gunman, police said.

The suspect fled the area in a dark coloured vehicle.

Police are actively investigating these matters and are appealing to members of the public to be extremely vigilant and aware of their surroundings at all times, especially as the holiday season approaches.