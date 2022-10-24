Two in hospital after shooting and stabbing

A MAN is in hospital after he was shot while working on a vehicle yesterday.

Police said the incident took place around noon at Peter Street off Market Street.

The initial investigation revealed that a 28-year-old victim was working on a vehicle when he was approached and subsequently shot by suspects who exited a dark coloured vehicle.

The victim was shot multiple times and taken to hospital via private vehicle where he is detained in stable condition.

During the incident, a public service transportation vehicle was damaged. Police are looking for three men they believe to be responsible for the shooting.

Police also said a 29-year-old woman is in hospital after she was stabbed on Friday. Shortly after 3pm, police were notified of the incident which occurred in the area of West Street.

The victim was transported to hospital where she is detained in critical condition. A 45-year-old woman is in custody assisting the police with their investigation.