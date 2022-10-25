Family Island residents wrestle with living cost

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

DESPITE the government’s efforts to assist Bahamians grappling with the high cost of living compounded by inflation, residents of the Family Islands argued that the challenge to survive remains.

With the recent announcement of the increase in the minimum wage from $210 to $260 per week, some say more is needed.

Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis previously acknowledged that the increase is not enough for Bahamians to survive during the inflationary times, but said it is a positive step in the right direction.

Yesterday, The Tribune canvassed several residents of Family Islands who voiced their concerns about the already high cost of living.

Terranique Dean, of Lowe Sound, North Andros, said that the government has failed with developing the island, which ultimately contributes to the challenge faced by many islanders.

“Well, the cost of living has a major effect on us on a daily basis,” she told this newspaper. “Since The Bahamas imports most of their food, by the time as the food items gets to Andros it’s cost has tripled the regular value.”

As a resident of the island for 19 years, the 22-year-old said the cost of living makes it impossible to sustain one’s daily expenses.

“Minimum wage just went up by 50 dollars, but it’s still not enough. With VAT, the overpricing on my island and bills we are still working pay cheque to pay cheque,” she said.

Sharing similar sentiments was a male resident of Andros who asked to remain anonymous.

“The cost of living has skyrocketed in recent years. Everything in the grocery stores and gas stations has gone up because of the demands of items,” he told the Tribune yesterday.

He said he does not make a livable wage to sustain his daily expenses, because after handling his obligations he is left with nothing.

Another Family Islander, George Harris, of Matthew Town, Great Inagua, shared different views.

“Actually, cost of living does have a cost factor, but relations with neighbours, community acquaintances and friendly behaviour make our island liveable,” the ten-year resident of Matthew Town said.

“We share and help each other, and this relationship tends to keep you below the high cost of living in the islands because hand go, hand come. Traditional servitude behaviour is endured over here, however, low wages contribute to much hardship,” he added.

While acknowledging the increase of minimum wage assisting residents, he also pointed out the hardships of the islands within this district.

He said: “With the increase in minimum wages it will assist those workers a lot. Small businesses may not need extra labourers because their profit level can’t sustain a high operational costing.

“These islands, especially in the MICAL district location, are filled with hardship because of the availability to the low level of transportation to the islands.”