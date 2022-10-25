Iconic Over-the-Hill firm set for temporary close

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

An iconic Over-the-Hill business with a more than 50-year history will temporarily close for several months on Friday as its owners “apply the brakes” and work out how to maximise use of that site.

Allan Butler, chairman of Milo Butler Corporation and interim chief executive of Milo Butler & Sons Ltd, told Tribune Business it was “not business as usual” in the post-COVID era as the family-owned business unveiled the temporary closure of Blue Hill Road-based Milo Butler Mart.

Emphasising that the timing is coincidental, and is not connected to the Government’s proposed major expansion of the price control regime to include 38 product categories, he added that seven staff will be impacted by the closure as the Butler family determines the best way forward for a location that needs an “uplift” regardless of future usage.

Asked by this newspaper how long the closure may last, Mr Butler replied: “We’re not sure yet. We’re still debating how the restructure will take place. We’re not sure how long it’s going to be at this time. I would think it’s only a few months at most I would probably venture to say at this time, but I can’t give anything definitive.”

Milo B. Butler & Sons’ other corporate interests, including the Peach Street-based Milo Butler Distributors wholesale business and three Flying Dutchman liquor stores, will remain open and operating normally. Explaining the rationale for closing the grocery store for renovations and upgrades, Mr Butler said: “Some of it is due to COVID.

“We have three entities - the Flying Dutchman stores, the wholesale and distribution business and one grocery store. The dynamics of the three of them has caused us to apply the brakes to see where we’re going. Ever since COVID it has been really difficult in managing the three of them together.

“We have to see how that looks going forward. It’s not business as usual in this day and time. The store really needs an uplift. We thought we would apply the brakes and see what it look like moving forward and restructuring.”

Mr Butler, acknowledging the grocery store’s proud 54-year history, having been opened in 1968 just one year after Majority Rule, said: “It has been a landmark. A lot of persons actually express that coming into the store and share stories where they remember as a child coming in for this and that and how they remember when their mother purchased items. It’s a nostalgic spot persons remember when they visit the area, having moved out.”

He added that the Butler family were looking at “many options” for the site, which include its continued use as a grocery store or splitting it and making it a mixed-use site. The Government’s previously-announced plans to expand tourism Over-the-Hill could also play a role on the family’s deliberations if that initiative moves forward.

“It’s definitely a lot of things up in the air at this point in time,” Mr Butler said. “Coincidentally, it comes on the heels of what the Government is proposing for retail stores with price controls. I don’t want people to feel that has caused this. That is not the case. It’s a coincidence it happened at this time. It’s separate and apart, and I want people to understand that’s the case.

“We are in the middle of a comprehensive reorganisation plan that takes into consideration our overall business viability across the retail grocery, wholesale distribution, liquor business and other investments. Some thought is being given to how the grocery brand could be repositioned in the future.”

He continued: “Throughout these challenging times, the company has done its best to minimise the impact of the pandemic on our operations and on our staff, in particular. As we move forward, our primary focus is on making the transition as smooth as possible for our team and ensuring the proper winding-up of all aspects of business related to Milo Butler Mart. We want to thank our staff, customers, vendors and service providers for their support over the years and we look forward to future opportunities at that location.”

Milo Butler’s directors, officers and shareholders said in a statement they have made tough decisions to ensure the business remains viable amid surging operational costs and global supply chain issues. In early 2021, the company reduced its workforce by one-third and currently has a staff complement of 50 across all brands.

Milo B Butler & Sons was established in 1963 by Sir Milo and Lady Caroline Butler and their children. The family business spans four generations and grew to include Butler’s Bargain Mart (now Milo Butler Mart), the Flying Dutchman Liquor Store brand and Milo Butler Wholesale Cash & Carry (now Milo Butler Distributors). In an effort to diversify earnings, the business later expanded into real estate development and the management of a portfolio of investment securities.

Mr Butler will manage the day-to-day operations at Milo B. Butler & Sons with effect from October 31, 2022, replacing Damian Butler, who will transition to a role on the company’s Board of Directors.

CAPTIIONS

Milo Butler Mart on Baillou Hill Road will temporarily close its doors on Friday, October 28, until further notice. The company’s wholesale outlet Milo Butler Distributors and liquor brand, Flying Dutchman, will remain in operation

Allan Butler, chairman of Milo Butler Corporation and incoming chief executive of Milo Butler & Sons Ltd