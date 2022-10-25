The recent successes of prosecutors

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Previously we voiced our dismay about the inordinate delay in prosecuting matters and the inadequate and sometimes incomprehensible sentences given to those found guilty of committing heinous offences. We demanded that matters be prosecuted more expeditiously and we demanded sentences that are commensurate with the crimes. In recent days we have noted considerable improvement.

Today we learned that a woman was convicted of killing her girlfriend and sentenced to 42 years imprisonment. What is remarkable about that case is that the attack took place on February 20, 2021 – One year and eight months ago! We commend all involved in the investigation, prosecution and adjudication on this matter for bringing the matter to trial and concluding it within that time period.

We have taken note of several rape and sexual assault cases which have been tried and concluded with successful convictions in less than two years. One such case is the conviction of George Bernard Storr for unlawful sexual intercourse and threats of death on November 13, 2020. On or about October 10, 2022 – one year and nine months after he committed the offence – he was tried, found guilty and sentenced to nine years.

We also commend the prosecution for their successful prosecution of the 48-year-old father that raped his daughter when she was 15 and 16 years old. Women’s organizations watched this case closely. We were deeply disturbed by his defense. Inasmuch as leading defense counsel are on record saying that in rape and sexual assault cases they prefer a jury of women in order to secure a not guilty verdict we are elated that the majority female jury in that matter on hearing the evidence believed the young lady. We are hopeful that we are entering into a new era in which our women will believe and support women who have been raped.

We are confident that the speedy hearing of sexual offences will result in even more convictions. We commend all involved in the administration of justice – the police, the prosecutors and the courts – for taking steps to ensure that these matters are being dispensed with more quickly. We hope that news of these speedy trials and convictions gets around so that would-be sexual offenders will come to realise that they will no longer get away with their heinous deeds and would-be perpetrators will leave their victims and potential victims alone.

LISA BOSTWICK-DEAN

1st Vice President

Women United (WU)

Nassau,

October 24, 2022.