Traffic victim’s biggest fear was leaving son alone

THE best friend of a 25-year-old woman who was killed in a traffic accident in Grand Bahama on Tuesday said the victim’s biggest fear was leaving her son in the world without her.

According to police, shortly after 5.20pm on Tuesday, officers received reports of a traffic accident involving a grey Dodge Avenger vehicle, driven by a woman and accompanied by a male child, travelling east on East Sunrise Highway in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

The 25-year-old victim who was killed in the accident was identified by her best friend as Telia Tamar Simms.

Police said Ms Simms lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree in the centre median. She was examined by Emergency Medical Services and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The child was taken to hospital for medical attention and is listed in stable condition.

In an interview with The Tribune yesterday, Mia Collie recalled her last conversation with Ms Simms on Tuesday.

“Yesterday (Tuesday) we spoke like we always do and at the end of our conversation we ended with the ‘I love you’s,” she said.

Having recently celebrated her 25th birthday just a little over a month ago, Ms Simms was said to be “loved by all”.

In the words of Ms Collie, “To know Telia is to love her.”

In a heartfelt Facebook post dedicated to her friend, Ms Collie reflected on one of the biggest milestones of her late best friend’s life: motherhood.

“The birth of Saint (her son), was the birth of a new Telia,” Ms Collie said. “She was calmer, more passive and overly affectionate.”

Friends for more than 10 years, Ms Collie told this newspaper, the friendship was filled with timeless memories and growth.

“The last ten years since meeting her have been full of love, laughter, joy, and then when my godson Saint was born, it was a chapter of new beginnings — it was time for us to grow up. “Our goals in life were to be happy, successful and outstanding human beings,” she told this newspaper.

The deceased is said to have had an “unbreakable” bond with her son.

Ms Collie said of Ms Simms: “Your biggest fear was leaving your baby Saint alone in this world, you have left me so heartbroken just fathoming this.”

She pledged to be “the best godmother and fill-in mom for Sainty”.

Many fled to social media to express their sympathies after the accident.

“You were a listening ear, a true friend, a sweet and genuine person — never once was different around me. You will definitely be missed, baby girl, I love you my friend,” said one Facebook user.

Another user said: “You are my first friend and classmate to leave me. RIP to a real gem. SJC (Saint John’s College) ‘15 will never be the same without you.”

Earlier this week, Assistant Superintendent Stephen Rolle said recent traffic deaths are a concern and also noted that drivers should be vigilant as the Christmas season is approaching.

“We are coming close to the Christmas season now, you will find more vehicles on the road, pedestrians, and even motorbikes. So, I want to say to those individuals who may be driving recklessly or within breach of the speed limit to be mindful of the other road users. And try to avoid any mishaps as much as possible. Like I said, we are nearing the Christmas season and we want this to be a safe Christmas for all,” the press liaison officer for Northern Bahamas and Grand Bahama said.

Yesterday police said 38 traffic fatalities have been reported to date for the year.