Five hunted over armed robberies

POLICE are searching for five men responsible for two separate armed robberies on Wednesday, one of which took place in a bank‘s parking lot.

The first incident reportedly occurred shortly before noon at a business on Montrose Avenue.

Preliminary reports revealed that three masked men, all of whom were allegedly armed with handguns, entered the establishment and demanded cash. The culprits robbed the place of an undisclosed amount of cash and watches and fled the area in an unknown direction.

The second incident reportedly occurred shortly before 1pm in the parking lot of a financial institution on East Bay Street. Police said a customer was walking towards the bank when he was approached by two men in blue hooded jackets. It is reported that one of the men produced a handgun and demanded the victim’s briefcase.

The culprits reportedly robbed the man of his briefcase which contained an undisclosed amount of cash, a cell phone and cheque books and fled the area on foot in the direction of Dowdeswell Street.

Police are actively investigating and appealing to members of the public to be aware of their surroundings at all times, especially as the holiday season approaches.

Police also confiscated an estimated 15 pounds of suspected marijuana on Wednesday. Around 1.30pm, officers were on routine patrol in the Balls Alley area when they observed a man walking through a track road, acting suspiciously.

The man ran after he saw police and was able to evade capture. Officers searched the area and discovered the drugs which have an estimated street value of $15,000.