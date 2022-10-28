Govt promoting mission of Governor General’s Volunteer Bahamas

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis has proclaimed November National Volunteer Month, and the government is using the opportunity to promote the mission of the Governor General’s Volunteer Bahamas.

This was announced at a press conference on Friday at the Office of the Governor General.

Sir Cornelius Smith’s personal life-long belief and promotion of volunteerism steered the formation in 2019 of an NGO called The Governor General’s Volunteer Bahamas. Its mission is to encourage people to volunteer.

Accountant and volunteer Lindsey Cancino serves as chairperson of the registered NGO. “We are a nation blessed with many good souls who by their very nature help others at the drop of a hat, and yet many still hesitate,” said Mr Cancino. “We want to encourage more people to experience the joy of volunteering because we know they will love it and continue and encourage their friends to also help others.”

On November 22, Governor General’s Volunteer Bahamas Awards will recognise a number of outstanding volunteers throughout the country, among other planned events.