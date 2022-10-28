Officials provide plans for new stalls to Potter’s Cay vendors

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

OFFICIALS have met with Potter’s Cay vendors and provided them with the approved plans from the Ministry of Works for new stalls, said Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs Minister Clay Sweeting.

Potter’s Cay Dock Fish, Fruit, and Vegetable Vendors Association president Ormanique Bowe said in August that the Ministry of Works was the current roadblock to having fire damaged stalls rebuilt.

She said vendors had letters for funding for about three months at the time and they were only waiting for final approvals.

A fire burned six stalls to the ground in April last year and left two others damaged.

Mr Sweeting gave an update on the matter yesterday to reporters.

“We met with the Potter’s Cay vendors around two weeks ago, we provided them with the approved plans for the Ministry of Works, we also have approval to assist them with the plans for the over the water construction as well. So they have all they need,” he said.

“They also have the funding where they can draw down at FYP for the building supplies. So they received that letter of approval a few months ago.

“We finally got the plans, approved plans for the Ministry of Works a few weeks ago and they have those in hand. So, they have the approval to start construction.”