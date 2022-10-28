Potter's Cay vendors 'relieved' they are able to rebuild stalls

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A spokesperson for Potter’s Cay vendors said it is a “relief” that they are able to rebuild their stalls and get back to work more than a year after a fire at the site.

Potter’s Cay Dock Fish, Fruit, and Vegetable Vendors Association president Ormanique Bowe explained that all the materials needed to rebuild the damaged stall are covered by FYP, a local hardware store. She hopes the affected vendors will be back in business by Christmas.

Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs Minister Clay Sweeting revealed that officials have met with Potter’s Cay vendors and provided them with the approved plans from the Ministry of Works for new stalls.

Asked for her reaction to the news, Ms Bowe told The Tribune about meetings that were held.

“They did that last week sometime - they gave them the final approvals,” she said on Friday. “So vendors, they can go ahead now and start building, but they had a meeting on Tuesday (about some construction issues).”

A fire in April 2021 burned six stalls to the ground and left two others damaged.

The association president described how it feels to rebuild after the blaze.

“Finally it's a relief that they're able to build their stalls back and get back to work. Hopefully everyone will be back to work before Christmas. One structure has already started because you know they have to find the money for their labour. But as far as materials is concerned, all the materials are covered by FYP.”

She later added: “Christmas is normally a busier time out here in Potter’s Cay other than the weekends and everyone should want to be able to enjoy a good Christmas. So if their stalls are opened up and they're making their money and stuff like that, I think you know they'll be satisfied and there'll be a joy to know that they're open for Christmas and they're bringing in the New Year in the right way.”