Woman sentenced to 18 months for arson

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A Freeport woman found guilty of arson was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment on Friday in the Supreme Court on Grand Bahama.

Jezeel Malone, 30, appeared for sentencing before Justice Andrew Forbes.

Malone was found guilty during her arson trial in connection with a massive blaze that destroyed the Britannia Mini Mall on February 27, 2019.

The mini mall, located at Lunar Boulevard and Polaris Drive, had comprised of several small businesses, including a clothing store, computer shop, barbershop, beauty salon/supply store, meat shop, liquor store and a variety store. There were also three churches at the location. The entire building was destroyed.