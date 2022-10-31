Ministry revives nursing programme

IN reviving the nursing cadet programme, the Ministry of Health and Wellness is focusing on attracting the best recruits to be added to the health system across the country.

An opening ceremony to mark the recommencement of the programme was held at St Barnabas Church Hall on Thursday.

The programme attracted about 176 interested senior high school students from throughout the country to the nursing profession. The programme returned after a two-year hiatus, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Cherita Moxey, acting chief medical officer, delivered remarks on behalf of the Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville.

“Cadets, your interest in this programme is a great marker for how we can build upon our recruitment pursuits and, by extension, our nursing complement,” she said.

Regarding nursing as a noble profession and of paramount importance to a thriving healthcare system, Dr Moxey said it is also a career that calls nurses to demonstrate compassion, service and leadership.

“By simply having the title nurse you will have a plethora of people who will seek your guidance, follow your advice or benefit from your skillful touch.

“I am always amazed at how many nurses I meet who knew from an early age that nursing was their life’s calling and they have remained steadfast to the calling – establishing long-standing careers in the field,” she said.

Dr Moxey then underscored the importance of the nursing profession in delivering health care to all with whom they come in contact.

“Cadets, the system needs you. You are the future of healthcare. It may sound cliché; however, it is true. Too many of our citizens are ill and perishing from preventable diseases. Poor health choices and unhealthy daily practices continue to burden our healthcare system,” she said.

Photos: Ulric Woodside/BIS