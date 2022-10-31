No decision - but damaged Columbus statue moved

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE statue of Christopher Columbus at Government House has been removed and will remain in storage until the government and stakeholders determine what to do with it.

This was confirmed by the director of communications in the Office of the Prime Minister, Latrae Rahming, yesterday. Mr Rahming was contacted after pictures circulated on social media showing the missing statue.

“I can confirm that the statue has been removed,” he told The Tribune yesterday. “It was an organised effort by Government House, the Ministry of Works, and the Bahamas Antiquities Monuments and Museums Corporation. The statue will be stored at the Ministry of Works until the government and stakeholders determine its future usage.”

Asked if there will be another Christopher Columbus statue in that spot, he did not answer directly. “That’s the only comment I have on this matter,” he said.

A 37-year-old man has denied allegations that he trespassed on Government House property in 2021 and caused $2,000 worth of damage to the statue.

In March, Press Secretary Clint Watson said the Davis administration had not decided what to do about the defaced Columbus statue.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis had previously said Cabinet will decide what will happen to the statue, the presence of which has been condemned because of Columbus’ legacy of murder and slavery.

In 2020, Mr Rahming joined a group of people who called for the Columbus statue to be removed from Government House. Reverend Sebastian Campbell was among those who urged the public to march to force the removal of the statue.