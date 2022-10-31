THREE MURDERS IN VIOLENT WEEKEND: Two shooting victims were out on bail

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

THREE people — including two men on bail for serious crimes — were shot dead in separate incidents over the weekend, police said.

In the latest incident, which took place after 7pm yesterday, four people, including a woman, were shot while standing outside at Lightbourne Alley in the Rock Crusher area. Police said the woman died at the scene while the second victim, a man on bail, died on the way to the hospital.

A day earlier, a man on bail for murder was shot dead in the area of Sixth Street and Poinciana Avenue.

Last night, Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson, head of the Criminal Investigations Department, said it was too early to say if the two incidents are related.

Regarding last night’s shooting, he said initial reports indicate that a group of people were standing outside talking when occupants of a silver coloured Japanese vehicle pulled up. Two men got out of that car, one of whom had a high-powered rifle, and fired at the crowd.

Four people were shot. A woman in her mid-twenties died at the scene while the other victims were taken to hospital. Another victim, a man in his thirties, died on the way to the hospital.

“We are receiving information, the male that died en route to hospital, he was being monitored and is on bail for a serious offence,” CSP Johnson said. He said all the victims are residents of the area, but could not say if they are related.

Asked if the area is deemed a hotspot for criminal activity, he stopped short.

“I wouldn’t say (it’s) a hotspot,” he said. “These areas have to be policed and we have been doing that. Our operations are up and about and we would continue to control these areas to ensure that the public remains safe, but we advise persons to always be vigilant of their surroundings.”

The man killed on Saturday is Fred Lifaite, who was of Haitian descent, this newspaper understands.

According to police, around 7.30pm on Saturday, the deceased was standing in the area of Sixth Street when two men got out of a small silver coloured Japanese vehicle and discharged multiple shots.

The victim was shot multiple times about the body, and later pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Services personnel.

Recently, numerous offenders who have been released on bail have been murdered, while some have been posted on wanted police posters for suspected murder or other serious crimes.

Some have argued that offenders are safer inside prison rather than being granted bail, due to the high frequency of people on bail being killed.

Recently, The Tribune spoke to Leon Bethell, former assistant commissioner of police and CEO of Metro Security Solutions, regarding issues with the ankle monitor system for people on bail.

Mr Bethell defended the system, noting there is no fault in the devices offered.

However, reports have circulated that those being monitored have not adhered to curfew conditions; it has also been reported that the devices’ batteries have intentionally been allowed to die and there are cases where some have removed the devices from their bodies.

This has resulted in some offenders breaching bail conditions or being killed.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said earlier this month that officials are concerned about the high number of people committing offences while they are being electronically monitored.

“The issue is the high incidence of persons committing offences while they are monitored and on bail and the high incidence of people who are being the victims of murders themselves. That is a concern for us,” he said.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact CID at 502-9991/2 or Crime Stoppers at 328-(TIPS)-8477.