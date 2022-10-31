Union ‘in bad position’ as members ready ultimatum

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

BAHAMAS Public Service Union (BPSU) president Kimsely Ferguson will be faced with an “ultimatum” from union members as they are disgruntled with his leadership, this newspaper was told.

Arison Wilson, a member of the People Organizing With Effective Results (POWER) team, is seeking clarification from the BPSU president on several issues, as he said the union is currently in a “bad position”.

Mr Wilson said BPSU members will serve the union’s president with an ultimatum today in hopes of seeking answers.

The ten-year union member said he, along with fellow union members, will stage a silent protest at 11am, starting from the Department of Social Services on Baillou Hill Road to the union’s building on Wulff Road.

“They are going to do almost an ultimatum to the president to find out why he is not actually taking no industrial agreement,” Mr Wilson told The Tribune yesterday.

“If he is not able to take the industrial agreement that is being presented by the government, we are moving to a vote of no confidence.”

Mr Wilson emphasised this action is geared towards the union’s president and his executive team and not against the government.

BPSU’s membership is said to be stagnant, as there has not been an increase in numbers in about ten years, according to Mr Wilson.

He said since the appointment of former leader John Pinder and Mr Ferguson, agencies such as Bahamas Customs and Immigration, and Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation have withdrawn from the union.

“The union has not been seeing an increase almost in ten years, it’s been a steady downfall. Currently, right now we are under three thousand members,” Mr Wilson said.

Mr Wilson explained the challenges with which union members are faced under the leadership of Mr Ferguson.

He claimed that some retirees had issues getting their retirement benefits and alleged some members with health issues cannot benefit from medical claims.

When contacted yesterday by The Tribune, Mr Ferguson declined to comment on the matter.