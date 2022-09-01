2,000 people fed at Island Luck Cares Foundation event

By LETRE SWEETING

MORE than 2,000 people were fed through a food drive organised by The Island Luck Cares Foundation yesterday at Windsor Park.

The Need to Feed drive was one of about 20 Island Luck Foundation initiatives held this year. About 2,000 hot plates of chicken, rice, macaroni, other side dishes and refreshments were served. The drive commenced at noon and around that time about 400 people were seen waiting to be served at the gates of the park. This drive is an annual event in which the goal is to feed a large number of people consistently, said CEO of Island Luck Sebas Bastian.

“What $200 could have gotten you a year ago, it no longer can get you. You know people wake up in the morning, not knowing where the next meal is coming from. That is some persons’ reality,” Mr Bastian said.

“We’re looking to make an impact based on our consistency and then to a large magnitude. So normally, when we set up shop, we typically come in to cater to thousands of persons. Not a handful. If you add that type of magnitude with the frequency, impact is being felt on the ground,” he said.

Mr Bastian said seeing so many people positively affected by initiatives like this is why he continues to offer help.

“Seeing the lines and the hundreds of people that have already gathered here, it just basically confirms for us, what we’ve already known, the importance of these types of initiatives and highlights that the need that we suspected is there. If that was not the case, you would not have just 20 minutes after setting up, hundreds of people already gathered in this park.”

The event was meant to positively benefit not only those residents of the inner city, but all Bahamians, Mr Bastian said.

“The inner city, historically has been the area which has always been impacted and by extension has the greatest need, so this is kind of the area that we feel is important for us to focus on,” he said.

“This is not for any particular group. It goes to show that the financial challenges that we see in the country today are not limited to a certain group of people. Anyone can hit financial hard times. Our efforts are geared toward anyone that’s in need, because we’re all Bahamians. No special requirements, if you want it you just come and you get it.”

An unemployed resident of the area, who is a mother of four children and has six grandchildren for whom she also provides, said the food drive has helped her and her family get through a tough situation.

She explained how tough things have been recently.

“I’m a mother of four and I have six grandchildren and I am believing in God actually, for a house. It’s kind of rough when you have to pay rent. I also sold, I won’t say how much I sold, but I sold (a lot of things) for a house,” she said.

She said that women should not be prideful in seeking assistance, especially when providing for their family.

“Being a Christian is not easy, this past week I was praying about something. I was in church just prostrating myself on this prayer board and when I got up and looked on my phone, I saw it on my phone and saw it (a discount for food at Super Value, which is across the street from the park).”

Ezra Rahming, a resident of the Bain Town area, said there are many people in his area who are in need.

“I think it’s great, because a lot of people really need this help. One of the reasons why I am here is I am getting something for somebody who is more needier than me, a two-year-old child and her mom. I am making that my top priority. I believe Island Luck is doing a really good job. I am satisfied with the experience I am having at the food drive,” he said.

This was Mr Rahming’s first time at a food drive and he felt very encouraged by the assistance that was offered freely, he said.

Last year, the annual Need to Feed Programme, which had been held at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium, fed over 4,000 people with boxes and packages of food.