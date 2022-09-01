Businesses hit by latest BPL outage

By JADE RUSSELL

PARTS of New Providence experienced power outages yesterday due to a partial system interruption at Bahamas Power and Light.

Around 10.30am, BPL advised customers that its teams were working to restore power to the affected areas. Around half an hour later, power had been restored to several areas such as Market Street north to Bay Street, Fort Charlotte, Blue Hill Road north and south. Other areas were restored between 11am and noon, with restoration continuing in impacted areas.

The Tribune yesterday canvassed some local businesses that complained about the interrupted power service.

An employee of Crave at Studio Deli revealed that during the outage, the business lost up to ten customers because they were unable to prepare the food without electricity.

“Well, we function solely on electricity so that means the bread couldn’t get toasted and meat couldn’t be warmed unless you fried it. We were unable to function properly for an hour and about fifteen minutes,” the worker said.

The cafe worker said BPL should perform its operations when businesses are closed rather than disturbing owners and employees.

“You don’t know who you’re really affecting. It could be a food business, a law firm, or even a school. Everyone works during the day. I think that most of their work should be done after four or five o’clock when everyone goes home so it wouldn’t affect anyone.”

Selena Sweeting, an owner of an Airbnb rental, expressed her displeasure about the power outage saying it was an inconvenience to her foreign guests. She noted her guests were confused when the outage happened.

Ms Sweeting said: “It was very inconvenient especially since there was no announcement made to any type of outages so that we can prepare for it. Secondly, when you have guests, of course, they don’t understand the power outages issue that we always experience over here.”

She explained the outage not only impacted her business but also affected her ten-year-old granddaughter who does online schooling from home.

“She missed two classes and I myself was doing an online training course that I had to abandon, that I had paid for, so it’s very inconvenient. Especially since Covid, there are a lot of people who now work from home,” she said.

She said that more should be done to ensure persons have continuous power.

Ms Sweeting added: “You’re (BPL) disconnecting us for non-payment but why are we being disconnected for their inability to provide consistent service, I think it’s rather disingenuous.”