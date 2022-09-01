Man accused of double murder bid

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

A MAN was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services yesterday after he was charged with trying to kill two men over the weekend.

Allen McKinney, 23, stood before Magistrate Shaka Serville on two counts of attempted murder.

McKinney is accused of attempting to shoot and kill Reco Butler and Kwondrick Lowe on August 27.

Due to the nature of the offence, McKinney was not required to enter a plea in court.

He was informed that his case would proceed by way of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Magistrate Serville then told the accused that as magistrate he lacked the jurisdiction to grant him bail.

As McKinney’s case will be before the Supreme Court, he will have to apply for his bail there.

Until he is granted bail, the accused will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

McKinney’s VBI will be served on December 9.