Suspect loose after prison break

By LETRE SWEETING

A JAMAICAN man who was being held on remand at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services on charges of attempted murder, armed robbery and attempted armed robbery escaped from the Fox Hill facility yesterday.

Police said the last known address of 30-year-old Winston Walker was 34 Rupert Dean Lane, Big Pond, in New Providence.

When contacted yesterday, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe advised the public not to assist with his escape.

“The public should also be advised that since it is known now that he has escaped, anyone assisting him will be committing a criminal offence,” Mr Munroe said.

When asked how the man escaped, Mr Munroe said that is still being investigated by the BDCS’ internal affairs department.

Police released a wanted poster for Walker yesterday, which lists his height as unknown and his build as slim.

This is not the first time a prisoner has escaped custody.

In January 2019, then Minister of National Security Marvin Dames confirmed that a prisoner escaped BDCS on a Saturday, adding that the man was quickly captured and returned. The man’s identity was not released at the time.

And in August 2018, an armed robbery convict was sentenced to three years after pleading guilty to a thwarted escape plot.

Over a two-month period the man, Mario Taylor, 36, used steel from a bathroom to cut a hole in his cell’s ceiling. He was sentenced to three years for attempted escape and two years for causing damage to the prison.

In January 2006, a small group of prisoners carried out a deadly escape at Her Majesty’s Prison, as the facility was then known, that left one prison officer and an inmate dead.

Convicted murderer Forrester Bowe staged an escape from the maximum security wing with convicted rapist Barry Parcoi, convicted murderer Neil Brown and convicted armed robber Corey Hepburn around 4am on January 17, 2006. Brown was shot dead during attempts to recapture him.

Bowe and Parcoi were injured during the incident as well, but they were quickly captured by authorities.

Hepburn escaped and led police on a two-week hunt before he was recaptured in an apartment building on Coral Harbour.

The men were later found by the coroner in May 2006 to be jointly responsible for the killing of 13-year prison veteran Corporal Dion Bowles during their breakout.

Bowe was found dead in his cell in October 2014.

Meanwhile investigations into Walker’s whereabouts continue.

Anyone with information should contact police at 502-9991/2.