Teachers ‘still wait on letters and Family Island payments’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Union of Teachers President Belinda Wilson expressed concern that many new teachers are still awaiting letters of confirmation and geographical posting allowances.

She spoke about the situation when asked about the union’s assessment on the reopening of school. The union president noted the assessments are still ongoing.

“We are keeping a watchful eye on TA Thompson Junior High, Government High, CH Reeves Jr High in particular. They had major works done that (are) incomplete. We expect that the campuses will be suitable enough for teachers and students to occupy,” she told The Tribune yesterday.

“If any campus is not conducive then the Ministry of Education will have to find alternative sites. As for health and safety, the Ministry of Education has stated that the health and safety protocols have not changed and we will be using those that presently exist.”

Ms Wilson had previously noted the union’s concerns about the ongoing construction on TA Thompson, Government High, CH Reeves, Sybil Strachan - adding “works should be completed soon”.

Works and Utilities Minister Alfred Sears revealed the completion of school repairs, inclusive of capital works, throughout the country is projected to cost the government some $30m.

Meanwhile, Ms Wilson revealed other issues the union has.

“We are concerned that many of the new teachers are still awaiting letters and geographical posting allowance. A lot of them are posted to Family Islands but unable to travel without the funds needed for ticket, freight for their personal items to be shipped, security deposits for their utilities.”

This comes after Education Minister Glenys Hanna Martin announced that her ministry has recruited more than 100 new teachers to address shortages while safety in public school campuses is expected to be increased with a new training programme for security officers.

On the teacher shortage, the minister said the new recruits have varying specialties adding that additional recruitment is underway to meet scarcity subject areas and deficits in some schools.