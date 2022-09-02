Suspected suicide victim 'struggled with depression'

By JADE RUSSELL

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE family of a suspected suicide victim revealed that despite the 41-year-old man being loved by many there were times when he still struggled with depression. Indrick Tilme, the younger brother of the deceased, said Anthony Tilme was like a “father” and his “best friend” in one.

Mr Tilme, spoke to The Tribune the day after he had found his brother dead with cable wires wrapped around his neck at his residence on Kelly Lane.

Although, Mr Tilme was deeply distraught over the loss of his brother, he explained that they would often confide in each other and talk about the problems they were facing.

It was revealed that the day before Anthony’s death he said that he wanted to kill himself and that he was “tired of this life” as he broke down in tears.

Mr Tilme said his brother would usually express his displeasure about his current circumstances in life, however, he always tried to encourage Anthony in those moments.

“I used to tell him to read the Bible and try to calm down, that better days are coming,” Mr Tilme said.

However, on the day of Anthony’s death neighbours said the victim did his normal routine and even hailed some of them, Mr Tilme noted.

During the interview, he recalled being the one to find his brother hanging from a tree dead.

Initially, Mr Tilme was at work that day and came home to check on Anthony, not knowing that his brother had allegedly committed suicide.

When asked if he thought there was something anyone could have done to prevent the tragedy, Mr Tilme said he would have tried to talk to him.

The grieving brother said: “If he had come around me, we could have sat down and talked. We could have figured something out.”

During the interview, Mr Tilme said his brother had five children and would sell fruit on the road to make an honest profit.

“He changed his life because he didn’t go back to certain things in his past life. He made a lot of changes,” he said.

Although his brother is no longer alive, Mr Tilme is grateful for the relationship he had shared with him.

The two brothers would look out for each other, which is why they became not only close brothers, but also close friends.

He added: “He used to keep me tough, when I used to be growing up, he taught me how to fight.”

When asked his final thoughts on the traumatizing ordeal, he responded: “I just hope he’s in a happy place where he doesn’t have to go through life’s struggles anymore.”

Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings on Thursday urged people to speak out and to talk to someone if they are going through a difficult time.

The victim is believed to be the country’s latest suicide. Last month, police were investigating two alleged suicides.

The first one was in the Carmichael Road area. Initial information suggested that shortly after 11am a man in his early 20s was found unresponsive, hanging with a sheet around his neck.

Emergency Medical Services responded and confirmed no signs of life.

This came after another alleged suicide occurred in late July when around 7pm police responded to a report of a male hanging from a property in the area of Marathon Road, north of Robinson Road.

Emergency Medical Services responded and confirmed that the man showed no signs of life.