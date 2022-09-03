Locally employed staff member at Bahamas Embassy in Haiti kidnapped

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is reporting that a locally employed staff member of the Bahamas Embassy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti has been kidnapped.

In a statement, the ministry said according to information received from the family of the long-time employee, the incident took place at around 6am on Thursday in the employee's neighbourhood.

The matter has been reported to the police in Haiti and is being investigated.

“Our prayers are with the victim and family for a safe and speedy return,” the ministry statement said. “We will assist the authorities to the extent that we can.

“We are advised that the diplomatic staff generally are not at risk. However, additional security measures are being taken.

“The embassy will continue to monitor this situation along with the general security situation in the Port-au-Prince area, and advise the ministry accordingly on recommended courses of action to take.”