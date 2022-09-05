EDITORIAL: The long battle to defeat HIV/AIDS

THE end of the AIDS epidemic is in sight?

That’s what Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville proclaimed at a press conference on Friday.

It’s an eye-catching thing to say, but does it stand up to closer scrutiny? Well, a little bit of yes and a little bit of no.

Certainly, the latest figures on the fight against HIV/AIDS are promising. Perhaps the most remarkable is the reduction in deaths from AIDS – down by 40 percent between 2010 and 2019.

How does that figure come about? That’s where the other numbers come in. Reportedly, 95 percent of people living with HIV in The Bahamas now know their HIV status. Those free events you see in The Tribune from time to time with health workers offering tests so people can find out their status? Each of those pays off in helping people to learn whether they do or do not have HIV.

Once people know, then action can be taken – precautionary to prevent the spread of the infection, and in terms of treatment.

Infectious disease expert Dr Nikkiah Forbes said: “I can tell you that the number of people living with HIV on treatment has nearly doubled from 2012 to the end of 2021. We had about 1,043 persons on treatment, HIV treatment, in 2013. The treatment guidelines were a little different then and we moved to treating all persons with HIV infection regardless of their illness stage, or whether they were having symptoms. We were one of the first Caribbean countries to do that in 2015 and so the number of persons on treatment in 2021 was about 3,047.”

That’s more people being treated – which doesn’t show more people infected, just that the treatment is getting out there to those who were in need.

Better still, no babies were born with HIV in The Bahamas in 2019, 2020 or 2021. Prior to that, the years 2010 and 2015 were also years with no babies born with HIV. Progress that’s clear to see and for the most important of us all – our children.

It has been a long fight against HIV/AIDS in this country – and it has been one that has been fought across all social lines.

There have been the Red Ribbon Balls to raise funds and awareness, bringing in corporate and private donors.

There have been the efforts of healthcare workers, either helping people to know their status or to ensure treatment is available.

And there have been the efforts of successive administrations, focusing resources and efforts towards the fight.

We’re not there yet. This is progress, not our journey’s end. We’re ahead of target on reaching the 95 percent figure of people living with HIV knowing their status.

But those who have ensured we have reached this point know the areas we still need to work on – Dr Forbes highlighted the need for better partnerships, for example, and issues regarding hoarding of medication or patients using multiple names.

Getting the number of deaths to zero is still a goal we are working towards.

But this is good news. We applaud every person who has devoted time and energy towards this forward progress. Now is not the time to let up, but to see us to those remaining targets.

Well done, all. This is an achievement that can literally be measured in life and death.