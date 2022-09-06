Rape laws urgently need review

EDITOR, The Tribune.
The laws governing what is rape and what isn’t urgently need review - repeat probably and a new sensibly written law will co-exist with modern convention and Statute Law.
Remove the word marital it’s inclusion existing is unjust - discriminatory and does not cover the fullest description of what and how rape can occur - remove the word “marital”.
Rape by basic definition the forcible taking agreement/acceptance to the sexual act on either gender, not either, on another totally against the will of the other party.
If any of either gender - without either party agreeing is forcibly against their will into a sex act of any kind does not have to be limited to intercourse or anal sex - that is Rape.
There has to be worry as to the process of reporting rape - unfortunately it is well established that in some cases a female trying to report rape is almost as traumatic as the rape itself.
Every police station should have trained officers who will interview the person making the claim - those interviews must be video recorded. Once the claim is established the police team stops and calls in a specialist psychologist who will then interview the claimant - assess and probably carry out the criminal rape kit/test. No claimant should have to wait more than 48 hours before knowing the Police have concluded that a rape occurred and they will take all steps to arrest the offender.
PAULA MINNS
Nassau,
September 1, 2022.
