American woman dies after shark attack

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS



lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

AN American woman died after a shark attack while snorkelling with family near Green Cay yesterday.

The woman was brought to Montagu Beach after the attack, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

At Montagu Beach, press liaison officer Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings told reporters that shortly after 2pm police received reports of a shark attack near Green Cay.

“Information is that a family from Pennsylvania came in this morning via cruise ship, they booked a tour with a local company that took them to Green Cay, about a half mile just northwest of Rose Island,” she said at the Montagu docking ramp yesterday.

According to CSP Skippings, Green Cay is known for snorkelling excursions, however the beach has been temporarily closed by officials for such operations.

A source said the victim and their family were passengers on board the Harmony of the Seas cruise ship.

CSP Skippings said the family was reportedly snorkelling in the ocean when family members observed a bull shark attacking the victim.

“The family was reportedly snorkelling in waters and that area is known for visitors to snorkel. It is further reported that family members observed a bull shark attacking the female,” said CSP Skippings.

“Family members along with operators from the boating company were able to rescue the female and brought her on board the tour company’s boat and brought her here to the Montagu ramp which is the closest docking facility,” she added.

The chief superintendent said the victim’s identity is unknown at this time; however, it is reported that she is in her late 50’s and the mother of the family.

The victim sustained injuries to her upper body according to CSP Skippings.

“I would simply say to the upper extremities, I am not going to be specific at this time,” she said when asked about the woman’s injuries.

EMS were called to the Montagu ramp, where the victim was later pronounced dead.

CSP Skippings said due diligence has been performed as the US Embassy, Ministry of Tourism, US Coast Guard have been informed about the shark attack.

She also extended condolences to the family of the deceased.

“It’s just an unfortunate situation that occurred. I want to extend condolences to the family of the victim and to all extended family on behalf of our commissioner of police Mr Clayton Leroy Fernander.

“We give you our condolences and we will work arduously to investigate and bring it to a closure, so that we can return your loved one to you in the shortest reasonable amount of time.”

An investigation is continuing.

In 2019, an American woman, Jordan Lindsey, 21, died after she was savaged by sharks while swimming with her mother near Rose Island on June 26 of that year.