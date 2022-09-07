American woman dies after shark attack

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS
AN American woman died after a shark attack while snorkelling with family near Green Cay yesterday.
The woman was brought to Montagu Beach after the attack, but was pronounced dead at the scene.
At Montagu Beach, press liaison officer Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings told reporters that shortly after 2pm police received reports of a shark attack near Green Cay.
“Information is that a family from Pennsylvania came in this morning via cruise ship, they booked a tour with a local company that took them to Green Cay, about a half mile just northwest of Rose Island,” she said at the Montagu docking ramp yesterday.
According to CSP Skippings, Green Cay is known for snorkelling excursions, however the beach has been temporarily closed by officials for such operations.
A source said the victim and their family were passengers on board the Harmony of the Seas cruise ship.
CSP Skippings said the family was reportedly snorkelling in the ocean when family members observed a bull shark attacking the victim.
“The family was reportedly snorkelling in waters and that area is known for visitors to snorkel. It is further reported that family members observed a bull shark attacking the female,” said CSP Skippings.
“Family members along with operators from the boating company were able to rescue the female and brought her on board the tour company’s boat and brought her here to the Montagu ramp which is the closest docking facility,” she added.
The chief superintendent said the victim’s identity is unknown at this time; however, it is reported that she is in her late 50’s and the mother of the family.
The victim sustained injuries to her upper body according to CSP Skippings.
“I would simply say to the upper extremities, I am not going to be specific at this time,” she said when asked about the woman’s injuries.
EMS were called to the Montagu ramp, where the victim was later pronounced dead.
CSP Skippings said due diligence has been performed as the US Embassy, Ministry of Tourism, US Coast Guard have been informed about the shark attack.
She also extended condolences to the family of the deceased.
“It’s just an unfortunate situation that occurred. I want to extend condolences to the family of the victim and to all extended family on behalf of our commissioner of police Mr Clayton Leroy Fernander.
“We give you our condolences and we will work arduously to investigate and bring it to a closure, so that we can return your loved one to you in the shortest reasonable amount of time.”
An investigation is continuing.
In 2019, an American woman, Jordan Lindsey, 21, died after she was savaged by sharks while swimming with her mother near Rose Island on June 26 of that year.
Jetflt 12 hours, 7 minutes ago
Sympathies to the family of this lady. They need to put an END to these tour operators that take tourists out to feed the sharks. it is so bad, you can't fish anymore. The sharks hear the boat motor and they are all around your boat. And the government lists sharks as protected so you can't catch or shoot them like we used to do. I know one thing....I don't have any shark problems when I go fishing, and I'll leave it at that!
GodSpeed 10 hours, 52 minutes ago
All they care about is making a few dollars. RIP.
ThisIsOurs 8 hours, 17 minutes ago
I saw someone cleaning fish and throwing the fish guts in the water at the end of Prince charles just a few feet from people swimming. We are asking for it. The insanity is mind boggling then we're all surprised. Montagu ramp is another one
IslandWarrior 3 hours, 39 minutes ago
The Bahamas has become so shark infested that it's now dangerous to swim on public beaches; the sharks are now so used to human feeding interaction that they are now interpreting every human encounter as a feeding opportunity. And this is where the danger comes in for the unexpecting diver or swimmer. And of cause, to protect the tourist-friendly - the safe image of the Bahamas, dangerous 'Shark Infested Waters' signs will never be posted, especially on the waters at the eastern end of New Providence Island where there is the "highest concentration of Tiger Sharks in the world. Sure sharks are protected but protected doesn't mean an 'out of control' population where they become a danger to human life.
themessenger 1 hour, 23 minutes ago
@islandwarrior, actually the largest population of tiger sharks globally is off Maui, the largest aggregation of them recorded off of Norfolk Island Australia. The largest population locally would probably be at Bimini. Having said that there is no question that the habit of tour and dive operators feeding sharks here and and in the Exumas has contributed negatively to the way sharks are now interacting with people in the water.
TalRussell 39 minutes ago
I'm sure the colony's duly licensed and insured operator offering snorkeling at your own risks be takin' youself and family members out to experience a snorkeling adventure amongst the colony's off of Rose Island seawater sharks, is in possession of individual family members signatures affixed paperworks ... thus the operator shall be excused from all known and unknown list life endangering liabilities** ― Yes?
bahamianson 31 minutes ago
Need to make it illegal to feed sharks in any capacity. All dive operations feeding sharks to attract them to their site should stop . When you go to the zoo , the animals are in cages . You still see signs saying do not feed the animals. Yet , we feed a predator whom has now equated food with humans. Even if you do not have food in hand, the shark will still nibble to test. Stop feeding sharks, stop swimming with them, stop swimming with dolphins, stop rock climbing, stop parachuting out of planes. All of these have risks that the participant has to be willing to face.
