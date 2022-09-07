Baby in group of Cuban migrants

SIX Cuban migrants — including a baby — were apprehended in the area of Ocean Cay, Bimini on Monday.

According to police, around 10pm officers from the Ocean Cay Police Station received information that a wooden vessel was seen on Crew Beach.

Uniform officers were dispatched to investigate.

Upon arrival, officers were met by the head security of Ocean Cay who pointed out four men, one woman and an infant.

They were all checked by the local doctor and found to be in good health.

They were taken into custody and handed over to immigration officials for processing.