‘Create task force for Abaco shanty towns’

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
NORTH Abaco MP Kirk Cornish wants government to create a special task force to deal with unregulated shanty towns on Abaco due to an increasing number of illegal communities springing up on the island.
Speaking to The Tribune yesterday, Mr Cornish said the number of reports he has received about growing shanty town communities on the island were alarming.
He said some people were just squatting on properties illegally, while others were renting it from Bahamians granted Crown land by the government.
He was contacted after sources told this newspaper that the Davis administration was mobilising a task force to soon deal with the issue.
National Security Minister Wayne Munroe could not be reached for confirmation on the matter yesterday.
But when contacted, Mr Cornish noted that he too has heard similar reports, but could not confirm the accuracy of the claims.
“I can’t confirm it, but I have heard it just like you,” he said. “I haven’t been in any meeting with any minister where that was confirmed that is something they’re doing.
“However, the minister indicated that he is putting his work together to address the matter. Now does that involve a taskforce? For me, I believe it should.”
The North Abaco MP said he believes the task force should be stationed on the island for at least a year just to get a handle on the vexing situation.
“There should be a task force assigned only to deal with this issue so deal with it one time, end it and move on,” he added. “There are some persons who are born here and just need status and there are some who are illegally occupying this country who can be deported. We just have to deal with.
“It’s one thing to talk about something, but it’s next to just do something about it and I think that’s where this country is. We are at the point now where we just need to do less talking and do what you have to do.”
He also explained that the issue of dealing with illegal shantytowns was not just a government problem, but a “Bahamas problem,” adding “this has been around for a long time.”
“It is my hope and prayer that this government does have what it takes to finally address it and not just address it but bring it to some sort of closure,” he continued.
Before Hurricane Dorian decimated them in 2019, shanty towns across Abaco had more than 1,000 homes and an estimated population size of 3,500, according to government reports.
However, after the storm hit the island, the government issued an immediate ban on the construction of any new buildings in the four major shanty towns on Abaco and later began demolition exercises of newly built structures there.
Those exercises were stopped after Supreme Court Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson ordered the government to cease and desist further interference with those communities until the judicial review of the matter was completed.
She also ordered that officials must get approval from the court before demolishing any further structures.
When asked to give an estimate of how many shanty towns are currently housed in Abaco, Mr Cornish said it was too difficult to say as the reported numbers were “alarming”.
However, he gave an assurance that the matter would be addressed by the government.
He said: “I’ve spoken to the minister and it was indicated to me that they are doing their legal frameworks, but it is something that is on the radar of our government.”
“We will address the matter; however, we have pledged to address it in a humane (way) and legally rather than harshly.
“We would like to actually have a strategic legal approach to it,” he also said. “Persons who occupy these properties, they are well aware of the fact that they are breaking the law.”
Mr Cornish continued: “It is only a matter of time when they will be faced with the consequences of breaking those laws. I have spoken with the minister as indicated earlier and I’ve learned that we actually have Bahamians who would have been granted Crown land that are leasing their properties to non-Bahamians and persons who are constructing these unregulated homes.
“All of those matters are being looked at and the legality of it has been considered and whenever the government does make an approach, it will be within the laws. It will be intentional. It will be calculated. It will be decisive and it will give us the result that is much needed to finally bring some sense to this vexing issue that’s been going on for the history of this country.”
Comments
Sickened 5 hours, 38 minutes ago
We still don't have any ministry or governing body in charge of overseeing shanty towns? My God!!!! Surely after dealing with this issue for the last 20+ years someone would have been given a mandate over this vexing issue?
Flyingfish 4 hours, 1 minute ago
This is the Housing ministries responsibility or Abaco local government. All these extra taskforces just signal that government national and local had no body to ensure these thing were done right in the first place.
What is the point of the ministry???
truetruebahamian 4 hours, 54 minutes ago
Cheryl Grant-Thompson's ruling should be struck for the greater good.
tribanon 3 hours, 23 minutes ago
These corrupt politicians just collect our taxes and fees and do absolutely nothing to protect or prevent us from becoming second class citizens in our own country. And to add insult to injury, these same corrupt politicians target the lion's share of the social welfare programs funded by the taxes and fees we pay government towards illegal aliens. Then they have the nerve to ask for our vote when the next national general election rolls around.
sheeprunner12 2 hours, 30 minutes ago
So, the PLP judge frustrated the FNM by placing a judicial review ruling in place ...... Now they want to set up a meaningless task force to deal with shanty towns???
Just a do-nothing, complicit PLP government
DDK 1 hour, 48 minutes ago
On either side of the S.C. Bootle Highway leading North out of Marsh Harbour structures have been springing up at an unimpeded rate since the rebuilding of the Dorian decimated portions of Abaco. The structures are clearly visible from the highway for all officials to see and they go far back into the bush. Many roads have been pushed through the bush and scrub leading to the new shanty towns, creating a very dangerous situation on the highway where vehicles stop at will to drop off/pick up passengers or speed out of the dirt tracks onto the highway into the path of vehicles travelling the highway. The shanty dwellers also bicycle up and down the unlit highway and walk at the side of or on the road itself, often barely visible to motorists in the early morning or evening sun,
Why in the name of God did the former Government go to such lengths and expense to clear what was left of the Mudd and The Pigeon Peas after Dorian, only to watch new such areas redevelop? Only a politician could possibly know the answer to that. Let's see if .M.P. Cornish can put his money where his mouth is. Someone has to and not just pay lip service to the situation.
