Darville: No further relaxation of COVID rules

By LETRE SWEETING

DESPITE the recent decrease in the number of active cases, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said there won’t be any further relaxations of COVID-19 restrictions.

Between Friday and Sunday, the Ministry of Health reported that the number of active COVID-19 cases decreased by 17, going from a reported 156 on Friday to 139 on Sunday.

Only 12 new cases were reported during that time period.

“There has been significant relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions,” Dr Darville said when contacted. “The ones that remain reflect the bare minimum that are required to remind persons that we are still in a pandemic and that we are still vulnerable to increased numbers of cases because of our number one industry with source markets with decreased restrictions and testing rates.”

While remembering the surge of COVID-19 infections brought on by the Delta variant of the virus last year, Dr Darville said though the more recent Omicron variant is less deadly, that is still not cause for further relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions.

“COVID-19 remains a global pandemic. While we are happy that this version of the virus seems to cause a milder disease, we can never forget the challenges we have faced with the Delta variant. We do not know when the next variant will arise, nor if it will be mild like Omicron or deadly like Delta,” Dr Darville said.

The country saw a surge of COVID-19 infections in May, after more than 200 cases were confirmed in the middle of the month, and the number of COVID-19 related rose to 800. Today, the death toll remains at 823 fatalities related to COVID-19, according to weekend reports from the Ministry of Health.

In June, the government eliminated the COVID- 19 test requirement for vaccinated travellers.

The travel health visa, which was implemented under the previous administration in 2020 to record the COVID-19 status of visitors and residents at the pandemic’s height and ensure compliance of other travel requirements, was no longer required as of June 19.

A COVID-19 mask mandate for most indoor spaces remains in place.